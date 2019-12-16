Authorities on Monday identified the three people who died and the other people who were injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday on Interstate 80 near Greenwood, Nebraska.
Two people were ejected from a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. They were passengers Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, of Lincoln, and Erica Rafael, 15, of Lincoln.
Another passenger, Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she later died. A 4-year-old passenger in the Trailblazer was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha before being transferred to Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
The driver of the Trailblazer, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and a front-seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, and two children were transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. None of the people in the SUV appeared to have been wearing seat belts, the patrol spokesman said.
Investigators determined that the Trailblazer was traveling east on the Interstate by mile marker 423 shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control on the snow- covered road. The SUV clipped a brown 2012 Mini Cooper traveling in the eastbound lane, causing the Mini Cooper to spin out of control and end up in the median.
The driver of the Trailblazer also lost control after clipping the Mini Cooper, and the SUV went into the westbound lanes of I-80, where it collided head-on with a silver Honda Odyssey minivan. That caused the SUV to roll and hit a westbound pickup truck.
Five occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with injuries. The occupants of the Mini Cooper and pickup truck didn't report injuries that required hospitalization.
The westbound lanes of the Interstate were closed until 4:15 p.m.
