Lt. Loveless

Lt. Craig Loveless was laid to rest Wednesday. He died March 27 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

A Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant with 33 years of service was laid to rest Wednesday.

Lt. Craig Loveless died March 27 after a battle with cancer. He was 54.

His funeral service, held at the Lifegate Church in Omaha, was livestreamed and many who were unable to attend in person participated in a procession between the church and cemetery.

“Craig’s impact on our agency, and more specifically the people of the State Patrol, will be felt for generations to come,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “He was a leader and mentor in the truest sense. His dedication to service and tenacious desire to help others will serve as a model for all Troopers and others privileged to know him.”

Loveless joined the patrol in 1987 and started his career in the Patrol Division, stationed in Omaha. In 1994, he transferred to Investigative Services and spent several years representing the patrol on the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. In 2005, Loveless was promoted to Sergeant at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island, where he served for nine years.

While Loveless was instructing at the Training Academy, about 25% of all current troopers went through basic recruit camp. He also served in SWAT for 20 years and was the Special Operations Coordinator during his time in Grand Island. In 2014, Loveless was promoted to Lieutenant for the Patrol Division in Omaha, where he served for the rest of his career.

Loveless is survived by his fiancée and children, the patrol said.

Notable Nebraska, Iowa deaths of 2020

A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:

1 of 9

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email