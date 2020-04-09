LINCOLN — Nebraska set another new record for first-time jobless claims last week, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on employment.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 26,788 people filed initial unemployment claims for the week that ended on Saturday. That's up from the previous record of 24,725 claims, set during the week prior. 

In Iowa, 67,334 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 4. The state labor department said the claims were a 20% increase over those filed in Iowa the prior week, which had been a high for the state.

Nationally, about one in 10 workers have been laid off or furloughed over the last three weeks, as states imposed stay-at-home orders and restrictions on public gatherings to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

More than 6.6 million people across the U.S. filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the three-week total to nearly 17 million. In Nebraska, the three-week total exceeded 66,000. 

State and federal governments have taken steps to help unemployed people.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has waived some of the usual requirements for unemployment benefits. Workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin, and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of coronavirus.

The federal stimulus legislation provided that people qualifying for both traditional unemployment and the pandemic unemployment will get an extra $600 weekly benefit. The maximum benefit otherwise is $440 weekly in Nebraska. It also allowed people to draw unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks beyond the usual 26-week limit.

In addition, the legislation provided special pandemic unemployment assistance to self-employed or “gig” workers, who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits.

