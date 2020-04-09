We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Nebraska set another record for first-time jobless claims last week, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on employment.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 26,788 people filed initial unemployment claims for the week that ended on Saturday. That’s up from the previous record of 24,725 claims, set during the week prior.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin said he was not totally surprised by the continued increase last week. But based on the number of first-time claims filed so far this week, he said, the wave may have crested.

“It does seem to be leveling out,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

In Iowa, 67,334 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 4. The State Labor Department said the claims were a 20% increase over those filed in Iowa the prior week, which had been a high for the state.

Nationally, about one in 10 workers have been laid off or furloughed over the last three weeks, as states imposed stay-at-home orders and restrictions on public gatherings to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

More than 6.6 million people across the U.S. filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the three-week total to nearly 17 million. In Nebraska, the three-week total exceeded 66,000.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the volume of claims means that it could take close to 28 days for people to get their first unemployment checks, even though the Labor Department has more than doubled its claims processing staff.

Albin said the agency has borrowed at least 50 workers from other agencies and hopes to add 100 more.

“We recognize it’s important to get that money out as quickly as possible,” he said. “We’re moving heaven and earth to try to get that done.”

Fortunately, the state unemployment fund was in strong shape heading into this crisis, Albin said. Although the fund will “take a hit,” he predicted it would remain solvent if employment numbers rebound by mid-June.

State and federal governments have taken steps to help unemployed people.

Ricketts has waived some of the usual requirements for unemployment benefits. Workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin, and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of the coronavirus.

The federal stimulus legislation provided that people qualifying for both traditional unemployment and the pandemic unemployment will get an extra $600 weekly benefit. The maximum benefit otherwise is $440 weekly in Nebraska. It also allowed people to draw unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks beyond the usual 26-week limit.

In addition, the legislation provided special pandemic unemployment assistance to self-employed or “gig” workers, who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits.