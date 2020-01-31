The man running Nebraska’s embattled prison system stood in a North Omaha food hall Friday and faced a litany of questions — way more than the 90-minute session allowed.

“I struggle to give short answers,” said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, after being asked about overcrowding, treatment options, solitary confinement and the blocking of some volunteer prison visitors and community organizations. “These are not simple issues, not simple questions.”

20191201_new_scottfrakes

Scott Frakes

Frakes had come to the second-floor “dining room” inside the 75 North development near 30th Street and Patrick Avenue Friday to address concerns and offer face time with a constituency long interested in criminal justice and prison issues.

The public session Friday, held during the bustling lunch hour at Big Mama’s Kitchen and two other restaurants there, drew about 100 people, said Preston Love Jr., a community advocate who helped host the meeting.

Another public meeting with Frakes is scheduled for March 14 at North High School.

Frakes’ North Omaha face time grew out of a meeting Love had earlier this month with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Frakes and Jasmine Harris, director of advocacy and policy for RISE, a local organization that helps people exit prison and reenter regular life.

Love said the prison system is a smaller piece of the much bigger issue of criminal justice. He was clear to distinguish between the two Friday. Frakes, he said, can’t be expected to answer questions about who the cops arrest or the sentences judges give or how juries are instructed.

Teela Mickles, a longtime advocate for people in prison, turned the onus of the meeting Friday on what she called “the community.”

“There’s a balance here,” she said. “If we want to get to the core, we, the community, need to take better care … There’s a call to the community to do our part. These are our people.”

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Frakes gave long-winded but sincere-sounding answers to questions. On treatment, he acknowledged there’s little available sex offender treatment offered in prison and that addiction treatment tends to be offered before someone gets paroled.

He said treatment can’t be forced. He said solitary confinement is not used any more for discipline, “a culture shift,” because “it doesn’t work, it’s not effective.” He added that putting people in prison sometimes isn’t real effective either.

“But that’s a different day, different story,” he said.

He said a 2019 prison contract will help morale and retention but that it can be hard to convince policy makers to spend more on prisons.

Frakes acknowledged Nebraska’s system is a work in progress.

“We have a lot more work to do,” he said.

Willie Hamilton of Black Men United, which helped host the event, told the audience the issue of what happens inside prison walls and after prison sentences could not possibly be addressed in just 90 minutes.

“We haven’t touched employment,” he said. “We haven’t touched housing. We haven’t touched food. We haven’t touched mental health. It’s much bigger than this.”

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 10

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started