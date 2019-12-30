Nebraska’s population growth is crawling to the end of the decade.
New population estimates released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that Nebraska grew by just 8,800 people between 2018 and 2019 — the lowest annual growth this decade.
The state’s growth rate was sluggish, as well, not even reaching one-half of 1%.
The figures also confirm a growing problem for Nebraska — we’re losing more people who are moving away than we’re getting to move here from around the country. The number of people moving out of Nebraska compared to those moving in from other spots in the U.S. stood at -4,200.
In the last three years, Nebraska has lost a net of 11,000 people in that movement around the country. For the decade, the state is down by a net of some 20,000 people in what’s called domestic migration.
Even so, Nebraska could be in a lot worse position.
David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said that compared to other states, Nebraska’s growth rate ranks 22nd best, both for the last year and the full decade, which he called a good ranking for the state.
Iowa’s population growth was more sluggish than Nebraska’s. Iowa added fewer people — 6,450 — for an annual growth rate of two-tenths of 1%.
Drozd said Nebraska’s growth also remains competitive compared to the United States average.
Still, the U.S. growth rate was the slowest in a century due to declining births, the increasing number of deaths of Baby Boomers and the slowdown of international migration, according to the Census figures.
For decades, Drozd said, Nebraska has found it hard to be competitive in keeping and attracting people. With an improved national economy, Nebraskans have more opportunities to leave the state, he said.
“There’s been no silver bullet to stop the brain-drain issues going back, really, into the 1980s,” he said.
Politically, Nebraska remains in a good population position in advance of the full 2020 population count by the Census Bureau. That count will determine the number of seats each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Polidata, which analyzes political and demographic data, projects that Nebraska will maintain its three congressional seats in the next apportionment.
Economically, the population figures reinforce Nebraska’s workforce shortage, a problem that has moved business leaders this year to search for solutions and start taking action.
In July, Blueprint Nebraska, an organization of business and community leaders looking at Nebraska’s economy, said the state’s issues in retaining and attracting talent show that “we must up our game” in housing, arts, entertainment, recreation, education, job creation, mass transit, digital connectivity, diversity and inclusion, and cost of living.
Jim Smith, the group’s executive director, said he doesn’t expect Nebraska’s population trends to turn around in a year or two. But he said he wants to lay a foundation for changes so that the trend can reverse over the the course of 10 years.
Smith said people seem to be in agreement about what the problem is and, potentially, what to do about it. Now, he said, “We’ve just got to put our backs into it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
