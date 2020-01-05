The Year of the Rat has arrived, and the Gurung community of Nebraska celebrated it Sunday along with their rich cultural history with dancing, feasting and ceremony.
"It's very important for our ethnic group to celebrate our culture," said Netra Gurung, secretary of the Gurung community. "Gurung is our last name, and it means everything to us."
The Gurung people began celebrating the new year as a community in Nebraska in 2010, Netra Gurung said.
The Gurung people, also called Tamu, are an ethnic group from Nepal and Bhutan and are recognized as an official nationality by Nepal. The majority of the famous Gurkha contingents in the British army came from the Gurung, Magar and Rai groups of west-central Nepal.
About 200 people, most clad in colorful dress, took part in Sunday's festival at the Florence City Hall at 2864 State St. Not all of the celebrators were Gurung, but almost everyone there shared many cultural similarities.
"We have four or five different cultures here all celebrating together," Netra Gurung said. "All happy together. We are trying to say that we have everything we need to be happy."
Netra Gurung, 35, was born in 1984, which was also the Year of the Rat. That means good luck for him in 2020 and, he hopes, a peaceful year.
The rat is the first of all zodiac animals. According to tradition, "rats are clever, quick thinkers; successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life."
Ron Psota was one of the honored guests at the celebration. He and other honorees, including a very surprised reporter, were awarded gold scarves to wear around the neck.
Psota, 74, met the Gurung and other ethnic communities while serving in the Peace Corps in India from 1968 to 1971. Psota came home and became an international student coordinator at Bellevue University, retiring in 2004.
"The Gurung are just one of many tribes of Nepal that I met," Psota said. "They are very kind and very hospitable. Not many people know this, but Nepalese is the third-most-spoken language in Nebraska behind English and Spanish."
Yam Gurung and his wife, Mina, arrived at the festival, like most everyone else, dressed in traditional clothing. They were looking forward to the music, dancing and the celebration of a new year full of peace and prosperity.
"It's just like your New Year's celebration," Yam Gurung said. "Today is special because we gather together and celebrate our culture."
The celebration opened with the unfurling of a banner for the Year of the Rat 2603 by Karna Gurung and the chief guest, Panchaman Gurung. In the Gurung community, the year 2603 began Jan. 1.
That was followed by the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Then Krisha Gurung, a young girl with an angelic voice, sang the Gurung national anthem.
A slideshow then honored the members of the Gurung community who died in the past year.
"We have a very great reverence for our ancestors," Netra Gurung said. "We remember them so they are always with us."
Dancing by young people in colorful outfits then followed.
"It's very important for our kids to preserve our culture," Netra Gurung said. "We aren't perfect (in the preservation), but our culture, language and music remain very much a part of us."
