Courtney Miller mug

Courtney Miller

LINCOLN — Courtney Miller is stepping down as Nebraska’s developmental disabilities director to take a job with the federal government.

Miller will become the Medicaid and CHIP operations group director within the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a newly created position, according to a Wednesday announcement. She will leave her Nebraska job on April 4.

Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, praised Miller’s work as head of the division that oversees and finances home and community-based services for people with developmental disabilities and operates the Beatrice State Developmental Center, a state institution for people with developmental disabilities.

“During her tenure, she has brought changes that will truly have a long-lasting, positive impact on Nebraskans,” Smith said.

Miller has worked in state government for 20 years. She was appointed to her current post in 2015, after holding a variety of positions with the HHS Division of Medicaid and Long-term Care. Previously, she worked as a records technician for the Nebraska State Patrol and as a unit case manager for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Tony Green, deputy director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities, will be interim director.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email