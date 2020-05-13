State races

One candidate from each party advances in partisan race. Two candidates advance in nonpartisan races, unless otherwise denoted.

*Denotes incumbent

President

Republican

*Donald J. Trump 237,097

Bill Weld 22,024

Democrat

Joe Biden 119,138

Bernie Sanders 20,921

Elizabeth Warren 9,531

Tulsi Gabbard 4,318

U.S. Senate

Republican

*Ben Sasse 208,510

Matt Innis 69,129

Democrat

Chris Janicek 43,212

Angie Philips 33,475

Alisha Shelton 31,516

Andy Stock 16,209

Larry Marvin 6,676

Daniel M. Wik 5,549

Dennis Frank Macek 4,292

Libertarian

Gene Siadek 2,392

U.S. House

1st District

Republican

*Jeff Fortenberry 82,192

Democrat

Kate Bolz 42,112

Babs Ramsey 11,982

Libertarian

Dennis B. Grace 1,035

District 2

Republican

*Donald Bacon 63,155

Paul Anderson 6,473

Democrat

Kara Eastman 40,456

Ann Ashford 20,656

Gladys Harrison 4,303

Libertarian

Tyler Schaeffer 855

District 3

Republican

*Adrian Smith 95,920

Arron Kowalski 6,384

Justin Moran 6,349

William Elfgren 4,047

Larry Scott Bolinger 3,376

Democrat

Mark Elworth Jr 26,695

Libertarian

Dustin C. Hobbs 555

Public Service Commissioner

District 2

Republican

Tim Davis 10,483

Krystal Gabel 8,272

Democrat

*Crystal Rhoades 33,042

Board of Education

District 1

*Patsy Koch Johns 49,670

District 2

*Lisa Fricke 36,800

Robert Anthony 15,614

District 3

Patti S. Gubbels 31,449

Mike Goos 13,640

District 4

Jacquelyn Morrison 23,779

Adrian Petrescu 8,192

Board of Regents

District 1

*Tim Clare 51,206

District 2

Mike Kennedy 18,931

Jack A. Stark 18,551

Viv Ewing 16,913

Nebraska Legislature

District 1

*Julie Slama 6,497

Janet Palmtag 2,232

Dennis Schaardt 1,937

District 3

*Carol Blood 4,840

Rick Holdcroft 3,633

District 5

*Mike McDonnell 3,205

Gilbert Ayala 1,362

District 7

*Tony Vargas 2,837

Jorge Sotolongo 655

District 9

John Cavanaugh 3,459

Marque Snow 2,896

Mark Vondrasek 993

District 11

Fred Conley 1,282

Terrell McKinney 663

Dennis J. Womack 554

Teela A. Mickles 427

Gwen Easter 316

Conelius F. Williams 256

John Sciara 129

District 13

*Justin T. Wayne 5,821

District 15

*Lynne M. Walz 6,123

David Rogers 2,792

District 17

*Joni Albrecht 3,363

Sheryl Lindau 1,305

District 19

Mike Flood 8,239

District 21

*Mike Hilgers 5,007

Brodey Weber 2,290

Joseph Couch 1,130

District 23

*Bruce Bostelman 5,674

Helen Raikes 3,408

District 25

*Suzanne Geist 10,140

Stephany Pleasant 4,004

District 27

*Anna Wishart 5,593

Brenda Bickford 2,265

District 29

Jacob Campbell 3,769

Eliot Bostar 3,108

Jennifer Carter 2,562

Neal Clayburn 984

Lisa Lee 846

Michael Connely 250

District 31

Rich Pahls 3,678

Tim Royers 3,335

Melanie Williams 1,305

Mark B. Gruenewald 938

Alexander J. Martin 296

District 33

*Steve Holloran 6,627

District 35

*Dan Quick 3,995

Raymond M. Aguilar 2,391

District 37

*John S. Lowe Sr. 6,270

Mecadies Damratowski 1,857

District 39

*Lou Ann Linehan 7,504

Allison Heimes 4,484

District 41

*Tom Briese 10,105

District 43

*Tom Brewer 8,027

Tanya Storer 5,093

District 45

Susan Hester 4,151

Rita Sanders 3,982

District 47

*Steve Erdman 9,399

District 49

Jen Day 5,404

*Andrew LaGrone 4,774

Special Bond Issues

Street Bond - Question 1

Yes 69,614

No 27,175

Street Bond - Question 2

Yes 60,842

No 35,848

Millard School Bond

For 14,282

Against 10,295

Gretna Sales Tax

For 888

Against 557

Springfield School Bond

Yes 1,760

No 785

Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors

District 3

Adam Gotschall 8,856

Dave Pantos 8,058

Gerald Mike Kuhn 7,031

Cameron J. Gales 6,752

District 4

Zach Reinhardt 6,120

Christopher C. Costello 5,606

Mark V. Holst 4,974

Evan Schmeits 4,284

Learning Community

District 2

*Carol L. Hahn 10,260

Nathan S. Zingg 2,543

District 4

Lisa M. Schoenberger 12,958

*Allen Hager 6,510

Josh Wigginton 3,100

District 6

Tim Hall 15,667

Andrew Brock 13,394

papio-missouri river nrd

Subdistrict 9

Tyler Berzina 5,199

Patrick Bonnett 4,723

Jame Houlihan 4,397

Subdistrict 11

*John B. Wiese 4,965

Phil Davidson 4,511

Ron Wanek 3,393

Metropolitan Utilities

Subdivision 3

*Gwen Howard 10,620

Subdivision 4

*Tim Cavanaugh 14,638

Tom Wurtz 6,878

Subdivision 5

*Tanya Cook 10,796

Omaha Public Power District

Subdivision 1

*Amanda Bogner 13,136

Mark E. Treinen 4,803

Peter Sakaris 3,839

Omaha

School board - Subdistrict 7

Jane Erdenberger 4,167

Keegan Korf 1,214

Grant Sorrell 1,206

Flint Harkness 439

School board - Subdistrict 9

*Tracy Casady 1,350

Erik Servellon 987

Kay Wainwright 935

Douglas County

Commissioner - District 1

Democrat

*Mike Boyle 2,218

Roger Garcia 2,041

Tonya Ward 1,007

Commissioner - District 3

Democrat

*Chris Rodgers 4,859

Asit Goswami 2,008

Commissioner - District 5

Democrat

Maureen Boyle 4,706

Michael Young 2,132

Joe DiConstanzo 1,525

Josh Henningsen 730

Commissioner - District 7

Republican

Mike Friend 7,649

*Clare Duda 3,119

Bellevue

City Council - At large

Jerry McCaw 5,432

Todd A. Santoro 2,425

*Pat Shannon 2,296

Bruce Yoder 2,273

Gretna

City Council - Ward 2

Kara Alexander 299

Lauren L. Liebentritt 215

John A. Ellis 186

La Vista

City Council - Ward 4

*Jim Frederick 564

Kevin Wetuski 285

John Pluta 175

Bennington

City Council - Ward 2

Clint Adams 92

Jeff Ryan 77

Jared Weinman 26

Board of Education

Tim Dressen 1,505

*Kara Neuverth 1,347

*Darren Siekman 1,060

Allyson Crossman Slobotski 945

Chris Reiner 792

Terri Calabro 484

Joshuwa Hannum 354

Westside

School board

*Beth Morrissette 4,841

*Dana Blakely 4,674

John Brian 2,265

Edgar Hicks 1,028

UNOFFICIAL

