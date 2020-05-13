State races
One candidate from each party advances in partisan race. Two candidates advance in nonpartisan races, unless otherwise denoted.
*Denotes incumbent
President
Republican
*Donald J. Trump 237,097
Bill Weld 22,024
Democrat
Joe Biden 119,138
Bernie Sanders 20,921
Elizabeth Warren 9,531
Tulsi Gabbard 4,318
U.S. Senate
Republican
*Ben Sasse 208,510
Matt Innis 69,129
Democrat
Chris Janicek 43,212
Angie Philips 33,475
Alisha Shelton 31,516
Andy Stock 16,209
Larry Marvin 6,676
Daniel M. Wik 5,549
Dennis Frank Macek 4,292
Libertarian
Gene Siadek 2,392
U.S. House
1st District
Republican
*Jeff Fortenberry 82,192
Democrat
Kate Bolz 42,112
Babs Ramsey 11,982
Libertarian
Dennis B. Grace 1,035
District 2
Republican
*Donald Bacon 63,155
Paul Anderson 6,473
Democrat
Kara Eastman 40,456
Ann Ashford 20,656
Gladys Harrison 4,303
Libertarian
Tyler Schaeffer 855
District 3
Republican
*Adrian Smith 95,920
Arron Kowalski 6,384
Justin Moran 6,349
William Elfgren 4,047
Larry Scott Bolinger 3,376
Democrat
Mark Elworth Jr 26,695
Libertarian
Dustin C. Hobbs 555
Public Service Commissioner
District 2
Republican
Tim Davis 10,483
Krystal Gabel 8,272
Democrat
*Crystal Rhoades 33,042
Board of Education
District 1
*Patsy Koch Johns 49,670
District 2
*Lisa Fricke 36,800
Robert Anthony 15,614
District 3
Patti S. Gubbels 31,449
Mike Goos 13,640
District 4
Jacquelyn Morrison 23,779
Adrian Petrescu 8,192
Board of Regents
District 1
*Tim Clare 51,206
District 2
Mike Kennedy 18,931
Jack A. Stark 18,551
Viv Ewing 16,913
UNOFFICIAL
State races
Two candidates advance in nonpartisan races, unless otherwise denoted.
*Denotes incumbent
Nebraska Legislature
District 1
*Julie Slama 6,497
Janet Palmtag 2,232
Dennis Schaardt 1,937
District 3
*Carol Blood 4,840
Rick Holdcroft 3,633
District 5
*Mike McDonnell 3,205
Gilbert Ayala 1,362
District 7
*Tony Vargas 2,837
Jorge Sotolongo 655
District 9
John Cavanaugh 3,459
Marque Snow 2,896
Mark Vondrasek 993
District 11
Fred Conley 1,282
Terrell McKinney 663
Dennis J. Womack 554
Teela A. Mickles 427
Gwen Easter 316
Conelius F. Williams 256
John Sciara 129
District 13
*Justin T. Wayne 5,821
District 15
*Lynne M. Walz 6,123
David Rogers 2,792
District 17
*Joni Albrecht 3,363
Sheryl Lindau 1,305
District 19
Mike Flood 8,239
District 21
*Mike Hilgers 5,007
Brodey Weber 2,290
Joseph Couch 1,130
District 23
*Bruce Bostelman 5,674
Helen Raikes 3,408
District 25
*Suzanne Geist 10,140
Stephany Pleasant 4,004
District 27
*Anna Wishart 5,593
Brenda Bickford 2,265
District 29
Jacob Campbell 3,769
Eliot Bostar 3,108
Jennifer Carter 2,562
Neal Clayburn 984
Lisa Lee 846
Michael Connely 250
District 31
Rich Pahls 3,678
Tim Royers 3,335
Melanie Williams 1,305
Mark B. Gruenewald 938
Alexander J. Martin 296
District 33
*Steve Holloran 6,627
District 35
*Dan Quick 3,995
Raymond M. Aguilar 2,391
District 37
*John S. Lowe Sr. 6,270
Mecadies Damratowski 1,857
District 39
*Lou Ann Linehan 7,504
Allison Heimes 4,484
District 41
*Tom Briese 10,105
District 43
*Tom Brewer 8,027
Tanya Storer 5,093
District 45
Susan Hester 4,151
Rita Sanders 3,982
District 47
*Steve Erdman 9,399
District 49
Jen Day 5,404
*Andrew LaGrone 4,774
UNOFFICIAL
Metro area races
One candidate from each party advances in partisan race. Two candidates advance in nonpartisan races, unless otherwise denoted.
*Denotes incumbent
Special Bond Issues
Street Bond - Question 1
Yes 69,614
No 27,175
Street Bond - Question 2
Yes 60,842
No 35,848
Millard School Bond
For 14,282
Against 10,295
Gretna Sales Tax
For 888
Against 557
Springfield School Bond
Yes 1,760
No 785
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors
District 3
Adam Gotschall 8,856
Dave Pantos 8,058
Gerald Mike Kuhn 7,031
Cameron J. Gales 6,752
District 4
Zach Reinhardt 6,120
Christopher C. Costello 5,606
Mark V. Holst 4,974
Evan Schmeits 4,284
Learning Community
District 2
*Carol L. Hahn 10,260
Nathan S. Zingg 2,543
District 4
Lisa M. Schoenberger 12,958
*Allen Hager 6,510
Josh Wigginton 3,100
District 6
Tim Hall 15,667
Andrew Brock 13,394
papio-missouri river nrd
Subdistrict 9
Tyler Berzina 5,199
Patrick Bonnett 4,723
Jame Houlihan 4,397
Subdistrict 11
*John B. Wiese 4,965
Phil Davidson 4,511
Ron Wanek 3,393
Metropolitan Utilities
Subdivision 3
*Gwen Howard 10,620
Subdivision 4
*Tim Cavanaugh 14,638
Tom Wurtz 6,878
Subdivision 5
*Tanya Cook 10,796
Omaha Public Power District
Subdivision 1
*Amanda Bogner 13,136
Mark E. Treinen 4,803
Peter Sakaris 3,839
Omaha
School board - Subdistrict 7
Jane Erdenberger 4,167
Keegan Korf 1,214
Grant Sorrell 1,206
Flint Harkness 439
School board - Subdistrict 9
*Tracy Casady 1,350
Erik Servellon 987
Kay Wainwright 935
Douglas County
Commissioner - District 1
Democrat
*Mike Boyle 2,218
Roger Garcia 2,041
Tonya Ward 1,007
Commissioner - District 3
Democrat
*Chris Rodgers 4,859
Asit Goswami 2,008
Commissioner - District 5
Democrat
Maureen Boyle 4,706
Michael Young 2,132
Joe DiConstanzo 1,525
Josh Henningsen 730
Commissioner - District 7
Republican
Mike Friend 7,649
*Clare Duda 3,119
Bellevue
City Council - At large
Jerry McCaw 5,432
Todd A. Santoro 2,425
*Pat Shannon 2,296
Bruce Yoder 2,273
Gretna
City Council - Ward 2
Kara Alexander 299
Lauren L. Liebentritt 215
John A. Ellis 186
La Vista
City Council - Ward 4
*Jim Frederick 564
Kevin Wetuski 285
John Pluta 175
Bennington
City Council - Ward 2
Clint Adams 92
Jeff Ryan 77
Jared Weinman 26
Board of Education
Tim Dressen 1,505
*Kara Neuverth 1,347
*Darren Siekman 1,060
Allyson Crossman Slobotski 945
Chris Reiner 792
Terri Calabro 484
Joshuwa Hannum 354
Westside
School board
*Beth Morrissette 4,841
*Dana Blakely 4,674
John Brian 2,265
Edgar Hicks 1,028
UNOFFICIAL
________________________________________________________________
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.