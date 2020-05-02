Nebraska National Guard helps with 'social distancing drive-thru food drive'

A steady stream of cars drove through the parking lot of the Food Bank for the Heartland at 10525 J St. Saturday morning. Brian Barks, President and CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland, referred to it as a "social distancing drive-thru food drive."
Barks said they have never done anything like this before, but the Food Bank's need has grown about 40%.
"A number of families have them themselves in the unfortunate circumstance of seeking food assistance for the very first time," Banks said.
The Nebraska National Guard helped to unload vehicles and direct traffic as part of their support, helping state and local partners during the pandemic.
Nebraska National Guard's Lt. Col. Chuck McWilliams pointed out that last spring, they were dealing with another disaster with the record flooding.
"The National Guard is part of the community. Some of these soldiers and airmen they're helping neighbors, family members, and loved ones," McWilliams said.
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
