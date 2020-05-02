Nebraska National Guard helps with 'social distancing drive-thru food drive'

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A steady stream of cars drove through the parking lot of the Food Bank for the Heartland at 10525 J St. Saturday morning. Brian Barks, President and CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland, referred to it as a "social distancing drive-thru food drive."

Barks said they have never done anything like this before, but the Food Bank's need has grown about 40%.

"A number of families have them themselves in the unfortunate circumstance of seeking food assistance for the very first time," Banks said.

The Nebraska National Guard helped to unload vehicles and direct traffic as part of their support, helping state and local partners during the pandemic.

Nebraska National Guard's Lt. Col. Chuck McWilliams pointed out that last spring, they were dealing with another disaster with the record flooding.

"The National Guard is part of the community. Some of these soldiers and airmen they're helping neighbors, family members, and loved ones," McWilliams said.