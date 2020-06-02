Protest Monday

People demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A Nebraska Medicine employee apologized on social media Tuesday for her earlier online post asking whether people needing treatment for COVID-19 after "rioting in crowds" should be sent home "with a hefty prescription of karma."

The message was shared on social media, with at least one poster writing that it implied people who were protesting injustice don't deserve treatment. The person encouraged readers to contact the health system's human relations department. 

Nebraska Medicine shared the employee's apology in a post of its own, noting that "dozens" of residents had reached out and asked the health system to address it.

"Before we heard about it from you, she reached out to us herself," health system officials wrote. "(The employee) wanted to apologize and express her intentions, and she wanted us to help her share that message."

The employee wrote that her intent was to "state I was deeply worried as a health care worker to see so many people so close together because of the current pandemic. But the words I chose conveyed something else altogether — something I didn't mean, don't reflect who I am and aren't in any way what Nebraska Medicine is all about."

The employee noted that the pandemic has taken a toll, especially on colleagues on the front lines. "But any tiredness or frustration I might have been feeling when I wrote those words doesn't excuse their inappropriateness," she wrote.

She further wrote that the health system would never deny care to anyone and that she hopes, in time, "the same hearts I have angered will find forgiveness as I learn and grow as a result of this very painful lesson."

Nebraska Medicine officials wrote that they are encouraging their employees to speak out if they see racism. They noted that the employee has received threats as a result of her post but that violence is not the answer.

"Words matter," officials wrote. "That's why we are sharing her personal apology and hope for healing." 

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

