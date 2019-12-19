A Nebraska man was among four people critically injured Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle rolled over on Interstate 29 at the Avenue G exit in Council Bluffs.
Conrado Munoz was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer about 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of the SUV and it rolled over. Munoz and four passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a press release from Council Bluffs police.
The southbound lanes of I-29 were closed for about two hours during the investigation.
