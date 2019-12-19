A Nebraska man was among four people critically injured Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle rolled over on Interstate 29 at the Avenue G exit in Council Bluffs. 

Conrado Munoz was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer about 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of the SUV and it rolled over. Munoz and four passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a press release from Council Bluffs police. 

The southbound lanes of I-29 were closed for about two hours during the investigation. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription