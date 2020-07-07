WASHINGTON — About 1,100 federal immigration workers in Nebraska are bracing for furloughs that will run at least a month and possibly longer.
The U.S. Customs and Immigration Services is funded by user fees, but those revenues have dropped 50% since March as the agency moved to restrict in-person services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This dramatic drop in revenue has made it impossible for our agency to operate at full capacity,” Media Affairs Field Supervisor LaDonna Davis said in a statement. “Without additional funding from Congress before August 3, USCIS has no choice but to administratively furlough a substantial portion of our workforce.”
Agency officials are declining interview requests, but Davis said in the statement that about 13,400 agency workers across the U.S. have received furlough notifications.
The agency is requesting $1.2 billion in emergency funding from Congress to cover its shortfall and says that money would be repaid to the U.S. Treasury through a 10% surcharge on application fees.
Ruark Hotopp is an immigration services officer in Nebraska and president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3928 that represents workers in the region.
Hotopp said his members handle applications for permanent residency, citizenship, work permits, travel authorizations and other legal immigration matters.
He said Nebraska has roughly 1,400 USCIS employees, which accounts for about 8% of the agency’s total workforce. Most of the Nebraska-based employees are in Lincoln, with some operating out of an Omaha field office. Iowa has a much smaller contingent of USCIS workers.
Hotopp said the workers’ duties include performing criminal background checks and rooting out fraudulent applications.
“Those are the things that most of us here in Nebraska do, and if we’re all furloughed those things stop and that’s got a major impact to national security and to border security,” Hotopp said.
In-person services include interviews and collecting fingerprints, photos and signatures. While those in-person services were shut down out of virus fears, other matters such as visa applications can still be performed, Hotopp said.
“The problem is that the immigrant population didn’t get that message,” Hotopp said. “And so they just stopped applying, period. And so we’ve just seen our workload just fall off the cliff.”
While it might seem like the smaller workload would match up with the reduced workforce, Hotopp said public services ultimately will be disrupted because of already-pending applications and the inevitable surge that will come down the road.
“That 25% that the agency’s hanging onto will not be able to handle the workload that is coming in,” he said. “There is absolutely going to be a huge impact on fraud detection and national security.”
He urged members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation to support legislation to stop the furloughs.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The World-Herald that he supports an emergency appropriation to the agency.
“They have a vital mission and we can’t afford to have them shut their doors or stop operating for a period of time until the appropriations bills get done,” Bacon said.
