How much is that doggy in the Nebraska Humane Society shelter? A lot less than you might think. 

Dogs 2 years and up will be $75 through Black Friday, about half of the usual cost. Cats over six months old are free and kittens are two for $75, shelter spokeswoman Pam Wiese said Wednesday.

"We need to make space like right now. We aren’t desperate, but we’re getting there," Wiese said. "We have a constant flow of animals in, so we need to get a few more out." 

Wiese said the animals come spayed or neutered, with microchips embedded and vaccinated. Applicants can take the cat or dog home for a trial period before finalizing the adoption. 

"Avoid the holiday rush with our doorbuster prices," Wiese said. "Wouldn't it be great to have a dog to wake up to during the holidays?"

13 stories about animals that you'll probably want to read

1 of 13

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription