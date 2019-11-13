How much is that doggy in the Nebraska Humane Society shelter? A lot less than you might think.
Dogs 2 years and up will be $75 through Black Friday, about half of the usual cost. Cats over six months old are free and kittens are two for $75, shelter spokeswoman Pam Wiese said Wednesday.
"We need to make space like right now. We aren’t desperate, but we’re getting there," Wiese said. "We have a constant flow of animals in, so we need to get a few more out."
Wiese said the animals come spayed or neutered, with microchips embedded and vaccinated. Applicants can take the cat or dog home for a trial period before finalizing the adoption.
"Avoid the holiday rush with our doorbuster prices," Wiese said. "Wouldn't it be great to have a dog to wake up to during the holidays?"
