People wait outside courtrooms Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse. As of Friday, evictions in Nebraska has not been halted in the wake of the coronavirus. Housing advocates are asking for them to be paused to prevent the spread of the disease and increased homelessness.
Ron Murtaugh, the Judicial Administrator for Douglas County Court, screens people before they can enter a courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse. Only defendants and witnesses were allowed inside after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Even under ordinary circumstances, eviction from one’s home can pose financial, emotional and health threats to people struggling to make ends meet. Add in a global pandemic, with directives to stay home and avoid others, and the challenges compound.
After one man Friday quietly relayed to Forsberg the circumstances that had prevented him from paying rent on his apartment near 72nd Street and Interstate 80, the judge summarized the law in a way that illustrated how narrow the margin is for many tenants.
“If you owe one penny, then a landlord has the right to make you move,” Forsberg said.
Similar scenes in Courtroom 20 at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center play out four days a week. Housing advocates have counted more than 4,800 evictions annually since 2011 in Douglas County.
Over two dozen local advocacy groups have signed a letter asking Nebraska courts and elected officials in Omaha to suspend eviction and debt-collection proceedings in the wake of a public health crisis that’s creating an economic one. Some other states and municipalities have already done so. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced a temporary suspension of some evictions in certain circumstances.
By Friday afternoon, no Nebraska governmental authority had stepped in to offer clear guidance on evictions.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said his office is reviewing who has the power to stop evictions. Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz said the City Charter does not give Mayor Jean Stothert the power to halt such proceedings.
Organizations that represent low-income tenants and debtors say it’s up to Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican to halt eviction and debt collection court proceedings statewide.
State Court Administrator Corey Steel has said local courts have authority to say which types of hearings need to happen and which do not. Steel said that Heavican is unlikely to issue a blanket order, but will convene a meeting of attorneys from both sides of the issue to work on alternatives to evictions.
In the meantime, Ricketts said, he hoped that during a public health emergency, “when we are going through so much disruption,” that landlords would not evict anyone.
“Look folks, we’ve got to help our neighbors out,” he said during a Friday press conference. “We’re all going through a lot of tough times, a lot of uncertainty ... so do the right thing.”
Relying on the generosity of landlords didn’t pan out for one man whose case went before Forsberg on Friday. The man said he had through the weekend to gather his belongings from his apartment. Then, if he couldn’t find someone to stay with, he’d consider a shelter for the homeless.
But the man has underlying health conditions — COPD and chronic emphysema — so going to a shelter right now “scares the hell” out of him, he said.
The federal government is narrowly suspending evictions and foreclosures through April. The suspension applies only to homeowners with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
The Omaha Housing Authority, the largest public housing entity in the state, has temporarily stopped evicting people for not paying rent. The agency received guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development encouraging housing authorities to temporarily halt evictions, CEO Joanie Poore said.
Last week, the Metro Omaha Property Owners Association, which represents more than 450 landlords, asked its members to reduce rents by 10% for April and sent a sample letter landlords could use that said, “we know our community is stressed out.”
“Kicking them out is not the answer,” said Rick McDonald, vice president of the association.
McDonald has 23 rental properties in Omaha. He said he expects half his tenants not to be able to make rent because of their types of jobs and layoffs he already knows about.
“We’ll keep (tenants) if we can. I’m going to deal with it case by case.”
The eviction process can move so fast — within 10 to 14 days after a tenant is one week late on rent — that tenants have little ability to stop or delay it. Typically if they can’t pay rent on time, they don’t have the resources to find an attorney. Nine out of 10 evictees don’t get lawyers.
Those who manage to get an attorney through Legal Aid, Family Housing Advisory Services or the Creighton University legal clinic still are pinched for time.
“We’re scrambling to prepare those cases,” said Gary Fischer, a longtime housing attorney based at the nonprofit Family Housing Advisory Services.
Evictions in Omaha happen “exactly where you think” they occur, Fischer said. “In the poorest parts of town. With elementary schools with the highest rates of transfers. Poverty. Lead. You name it.”
Fischer said evictions normally create “a devastating churning of people.”
But during the public health emergency created by the spread of COVID-19, that churning can become physically dangerous. Tenants who get evicted are thrust onto streets or into homeless shelters or close-quarter scenarios with friends and relatives.
“This is a crisis,” Fischer said. “We’re asking people not to go into work. We’re asking people to quarantine if they feel they might have symptoms. How are you supposed to do that if you lose your housing?”
Given the fragility of the economy, with unemployment likely on the rise, Fischer and others predict housing instability will get much worse.
Omaha’s three major homeless shelters — the Siena Francis House downtown, the Open Door Mission in east Omaha and the Stephen Center in South Omaha — already are operating near capacity.
“We can’t make any more people homeless during this pandemic,” said Karen McElroy, a member of Omaha Together One Community, a group that works on housing and other issues. “The immigrants, the refugees, all of our people who are below the poverty line ... I don’t know how they do it now, before this crisis came.”
The federal government is working on plans to send stimulus checks that could help families pay their bills. But one landlord noted that there’s no guarantee that money would be put toward housing costs.
“If you haven’t worked for two weeks, you’re buying corn and toilet paper and diapers,” said Meghann Youngblood, who runs a family property business. “Rent is the last thing on your mind.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Some housing advocates are talking about rent freezes as a way to help tenants stay in their dwellings.
But it’s a complicated situation: How would rent freezes work for landlords who still have mortgages to pay?
Local landlords said they’re already fielding calls from tenants — especially hard-hit hourly workers at hotels, restaurants and casinos — who fear they won’t be able to pay April’s rent.
On Wednesday, Youngblood laid off her two office workers in anticipation of the downturn. Meanwhile, her maintenance workers are afraid that a call to fix a renter’s leaky sink or broken refrigerator could expose them to the coronavirus.
Youngblood’s business, The Homesteads Group, owns 180 rentals or homes for sale in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in Iowa. Rents range from $595 to $1,200 per month.
“I don’t plan on doing any corona-related evictions,” she said. “I told them pay what you can, we’ll keep working with you. I don’t know if other landlords will be that accommodating.”
If courts close for weeks or months, Youngblood is worried that it will be harder to evict problem tenants who are breaking the law or destroying property, or recoup money from renters who were late on rent before the coronavirus outbreak began. Ten of her tenants are already past-due on March rent.
But evictions are expensive — Youngblood estimates it costs her $3,000 to $4,000 each — and she doubts there will be many people looking to move this spring.
Youngblood said she’s probably got more financial cushion than smaller mom-and-pop landlords because she owns more properties.
Even larger Omaha landlords, including the Seldin Group and Dave Paladino, did not return calls for comment.
Chris Foster, who owns 10 rental properties in Omaha’s Gifford Park neighborhood, said smaller landlords like him may have less access to lines of credit or have repair projects they’re still paying off, compared with larger companies that manage thousands of units.
Still, Foster acknowledged, “probably in most cases landlords are in a better situation and can weather the storm better” than their tenants.
Foster said he’d prefer to see landlords and tenants work out issues themselves, instead of a sweeping eviction ban or rent freeze.
“At least with my renters, it’s a long-term thing,” he said. “It’s kind of the cliché — we’re all in this together.”
World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.
1 of 45
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An employee prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in midtown Omaha. Restaurants can also deliver alcohol with meals, with rules similar to curbside pickup.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercise at Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The wall of a classroom at 88 Tactical is painted with diagrams of various handguns on Wednesday. Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise amid coronavirus fears.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Instructor Bryan Breitkreutz, center, teaches a handgun level 1 class on Wednesday at 88 Tactical in Omaha.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Pacific employees take part in a digital meeting Wednesday in Omaha. It’s one of the measures the company is using to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tessa Keeran makes sure Laylah Lee washes her hands correctly before lunch at Through the Years Child Care in Omaha. Day cares are adapting to new limits on crowd sizes because of coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center St., was did not have the normal crowd it would on St. Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.