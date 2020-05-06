20200426_new_emptycity_ar07

An empty parking lot at Nebraska Furniture Mart on April 23.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska Furniture Mart, the largest home furnishing store in North America, has reopened its Omaha and Dallas locations. 

The Omaha store, located south of 72nd and Dodge Streets, reopened Monday after closing March 27 because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Customers were able to shop online during the closure.

Officials have implemented safety measures to address coronavirus-related issues.

The store has installed clear barriers at all cashier stations, put hand sanitizing stations throughout the store and is having workers clean carts after each use. Employees must wear masks, and a special "high-risk checkout" has been set up for people who are most vulnerable. 

NFM_LogoSquare_Black

Nebraska Furniture Mart has debuted a shorter logo — “NFM" — that has been showing up in advertisements and in-store displays. 

Workers will clean three to four times per day, focusing on "high touch" areas. Shoppers also can pick up items they have ordered online. 

Employees also will monitor the number of people in the showrooms.

The company's locations in Kansas and Iowa have not yet reopened, according to the company website. 

___________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

