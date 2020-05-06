Nebraska Furniture Mart, the largest home furnishing store in North America, has reopened its Omaha and Dallas locations.
The Omaha store, located south of 72nd and Dodge Streets, reopened Monday after closing March 27 because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Customers were able to shop
online during the closure.
Officials have
implemented safety measures to address coronavirus-related issues.
The store has installed clear barriers at all cashier stations, put hand sanitizing stations throughout the store and is having workers clean carts after each use. Employees must wear masks, and a special "high-risk checkout" has been set up for people who are most vulnerable.
Nebraska Furniture Mart has debuted a shorter logo — “NFM" — that has been showing up in advertisements and in-store displays.
NEBRASKA FURNITURE MART
Workers will clean three to four times per day, focusing on "high touch" areas. Shoppers also can pick up items they have ordered online.
Employees also will monitor the number of people in the showrooms.
The company's locations in Kansas and Iowa have not yet reopened, according to the company website.
Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020
Nebraska begins to reopen
People dine at Harold's Koffee House on the first day of loosened coronavirus restrictions on Monday, May 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
A member of the Nebraska National Guard directs traffic during a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Arthur, 5, and Romona McIver, 9, pick up free eCreamery ice cream being given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Allie Schima picks up free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
