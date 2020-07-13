The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will open a new service center in west Omaha on Wednesday.
The office is at 17007 Burt St., northwest of 168th Street and West Dodge Road.
Future customers take note: You’ll have to reach the building from the north off 168th Street or from the west via 180th Street along Burt. There’s no left-turn lane to directly reach the DMV office from 168th and West Dodge.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, held a press briefing Monday to highlight the coming office opening.
Congratulations to the @NebraskaDMV on opening the new Omaha Metro West service center! The opening of this new office completes the transformation of DMV services in the Omaha metro area. pic.twitter.com/MJuAOhb61K— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) July 13, 2020
“I want Nebraskans to spend less time standing in line, waiting on hold or filling out forms,” Ricketts said.
The DMV now will have three service centers in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, shifting away from locations in county courthouses and treasurers offices. The state had offered driver's license services at the Douglas County Treasurer branch in Millard until March.
Another office at 108th Street and West Maple Road closed April 2.
In addition to the new office, the other two metro-area DMV locations are at 4502 Maass Road off Nebraska Highway 370 in Bellevue and at 4606 N. 56th St. northwest of 56th Street and Ames Avenue in Omaha.
The Ames Avenue location handles driver's license renewals and state IDs.
The Burt Street location, called the Metro West office, will handle driver's license services, written tests and drive tests. It will not offer CDL skills tests.
Ricketts said the other two locations have significantly reduced wait times — down to an average of eight minutes at the Sarpy County location.
