The Millard office of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will close to walk-in traffic starting Wednesday, the agency announced.

Other DMV offices will remain open. The Millard office shares space at 5730 S. 144th St. with the Douglas County Treasurer, which closed to walk-in traffic Monday.

Affected customers are being asked to reschedule their driving tests for another metro area office.

Appointments can be scheduled at dmv.nebraska.gov.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 19

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email