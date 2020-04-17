We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska Crossing Outlets and its owner have been top contributors to Gov. Pete Ricketts, which troubles a state watchdog group now that the mall is planning a controversial reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 24 "soft" opening would occur during the 21-day period when Ricketts is telling Nebraskans to stay home and limit their shopping to essential trips. The governor has declined to say whether opening the mall before the end of that period on April 30 conflicts with his rules.

Rod Yates, owner and developer of Nebraska Crossing, has said mall officials have been consulting weekly with Ricketts in developing their plans.

If that's true, said Jack Gould of watchdog Common Cause Nebraska, it raises questions about whether that access is because of the campaign contributions.

“You have to wonder, if a man who can donate that kind of money suddenly is able to talk to the governor every week, is it because of the money or is it because they’re good buddies?” Gould said. “The public should be on an even playing field, whether they’re rich or poor, lobbyists or plain workers. We should all be on the same level. Money and politics tends to make it different, and that’s a concern.”

Yates announced earlier this week that he wants Nebraska Crossing to be the first mall in North America to reopen and serve as a case study for how retailers can safely resume operations.

In a letter to retailers on April 10, Yates said Nebraska Crossing officials have been talking to Ricketts weekly.

“We have kept in close communication with the governor, and based on these conversations, we are taking steps to soft-open stores beginning the 18th of April, with a Grand Re-Opening in May,” a note to general managers said. “We have had weekly calls with the governor personally.”

Mall officials sent out a second letter Tuesday and put it on the Nebraska Crossing Facebook page, pushing back the soft-opening date to April 24. That letter made no mention of weekly calls with Ricketts.

According to state records, Yates contributed $65,000 to the governor’s campaigns from 2014 to 2017. Nebraska Crossing donated $34,500 during that same period.

In 2014, Yates gave $50,000 and was one of the top donors to Ricketts, a Republican who defeated Democratic nominee Chuck Hassebrook in the general election. Nebraska Crossing LLC donated $14,500 to Ricketts in that race.

The business gave $20,000 more to Ricketts in October 2016, and Yates gave a total of $15,000 during 2016 and 2017.

Taylor Gage, Ricketts’ spokesman, said Ricketts has never had weekly conversations with Yates and has not “spoken directly to Rod (Yates) this year.” However, Gage said, Ricketts has spoken weekly to officials from hospitals, nursing homes, health departments and local governments, in addition to daily calls with the state’s top health officials.

“Like many businesses seeking guidance, Nebraska Crossing staff called in regards to the rules around social distancing,” Gage said in a statement. “The governor reminded them they needed to enforce the same rules everyone is following.”

Gage did not answer a question about Yates’ donations and Gould’s concern.

Yates did not respond to an email, a phone call and a text message seeking clarification about the Nebraska Crossing letter and his donations to Ricketts.