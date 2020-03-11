The NCAA men's basketball tournament will take place without fans, a stunning development that shows the societal reach of the coronavirus.
The change to March Madness, announced Wednesday afternoon, will send a major economic ripple through Omaha, which was counting on thousands of basketball fans to visit the city for first-round and second-round games next weekend.
But the growing pandemic took precedence.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said the decision came after consulting with public health officials and a special Covid-19 advisory panel the NCAA had established.
"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes," Emmert said in a statement.
Only essential staff and some family members will be allowed to attend.
Earlier Wednesday, Omaha officials said at a press conference that the games were on track to be held in Omaha on March 20 and 22.
But they emphasized the entire situation around the coronavirus is fluid.
Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, said Wednesday morning that he had been in contact with NCAA officials and that both parties were monitoring the situation with the coronavirus outbreak.
MECA manages TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center, where the tournament games are scheduled to be held.
Dixon said that if the games didn't go off as planned in Omaha, it would have a "huge" economic impact. Hospitality is the third-largest industry in the state, and the city would lose visitors to its hotels and restaurants, Dixon said.
Mayor Jean Stothert and other city and Douglas County officials spoke Wednesday at a press conference to discuss plans related to the spread of coronavirus.
“Omaha is still open for business,” Stothert said.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
So Dixon and the NCAA and MECA would rather make a buck than see Omahan's safe?
Who voted for Dixon ? Nobody. MECA has no accountability.
@Rick F.--Good point, whats more important the economic impact, or the health of Omaha's citizens? The Nebraska boys state basketball tournament is to be held without spectators due to coronavirus concerns. The NCAA event will bring in a lot of people. Mayor Stothert, suggest you keep Omahans safe! Do the same as the boys basketball tournament.
Agreed.
He said that if the games didn't go off as planned in Omaha, it would have a "huge" economic impact. Hospitality is the third-largest industry in the state, and the city would lose visitors to its hotels and restaurants, Dixon said.
Have we potentially found the dumbest person on the planet? Economics before safety? The last thing we need is visitors coming to Omaha. The boys state basketball tournament is okay to play without spectators but the NCAA tournament can go on. Apparently the mayor is okay with it as well. If there's a significant uptick in cases following this event, we can surely hang it on these two morons. Sorry for the words of steel but someone needs to write something!
Dixon is a lot more worried about the financial hit MECA would take than he is about vacant hotel rooms. Too bad so sad MECA deal with it.
The world will not end if the NCAA tournament does not go on.
Wow. Yet another lesson in the pointlessness of education wasted on Republicans like Stothert. She's a register nurse and her spouse is a physician. Despite what must be their best informed decision, they go for the greed and put the people of Omaha and the nation is danger. This won't go well.
Good points I forgot the couple has a medical background.
The city of Omaha foolishly tied itself economically to the NCAA.
Look at the CWS and this tournament.
Also MECA does not have any accountability. They do not answer to anybody.
Given how much is still unknown about the virus, this is reckless. I'm copying a section from WP for reference of why this might be unwise. "In 1918, in Philadelphia, health officials ignored calls for social distancing and allowed a World War I victory parade to proceed. Within three days, all the hospital beds in the city were filled. Within a week, roughly 45,000 people were infected. Within six weeks, 12,000 were dead. The prospect of a repeat of that kind of mass manslaughter is frightening — especially when you consider that the 1918 influenza had a fatality rate of about 2.5 percent, compared to the 3.4 percent fatality rate for the coronavirus estimated by the World Health Organization."
Ohio’s governor will soon issue an order banning spectators from NCAA tournament games in Dayton and Cleveland. The MAC is playing their tournament without spectators. So is the Big West. The Ivy League cancelled their tournament. The Warriors are going to play their home games without fans for the time being. These are just a few examples. C’mon Stothert and Ricketts. Do the right thing.
Agreed. Surprise me Mr Ricketts and do the smart thing. It makes you wonder if Ricketts is taking orders from the monied people in Omaha.
Looks like a big hit for businesses with no fans being allowed.
NCAA did the right the right thing. Be very cautious.
Jean looks like your open for business sign needs to be changed to closed. Maybe subsided those effectived with some of that restaurant Tax revenue that the City has taken in.
