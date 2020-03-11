20200312_new_coronapresser_cm_pic001

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks at a press conference about the local government's response to the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The NCAA's first- and second-round men's basketball games remain on track to be held in Omaha later this month.

Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, said Wednesday morning that he's in contact with NCAA officials and that both parties are monitoring the situation with the coronavirus outbreak.

MECA manages TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center, where the tournament games are scheduled to be held. Creighton University is hosting the men’s basketball tournament games March 20 and 22.

"As of this morning, we plan on going ahead with the first and second round,” Dixon said Wednesday.

He said that if the games didn't go off as planned in Omaha, it would have a "huge" economic impact. Hospitality is the third-largest industry in the state, and the city would lose visitors to its hotels and restaurants, Dixon said.

Mayor Jean Stothert and other city and Douglas County officials spoke Wednesday at a press conference to discuss plans related to the spread of coronavirus.

Those in attendance included Police Chief Todd Schmaderer; Fire Chief Dan Olsen; Carol Allensworth of the Douglas County Health Department; and Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda. 

Stothert said she signed an executive order on Friday and asked city departments to update their continuity of operations plans. She said the city also is making plans for employees to work from home if necessary. 

Duda said that all visitation to the Douglas County Health Center was suspended Tuesday until further notice to protect long-term care and hospice patients. Visitors to the Douglas County Youth Center will be screened, he said. County employees also have the ability to work from home.  

Allensworth urged people who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to first call their health care providers to determine next steps.

"Emergency departments are for those with serious health conditions only," she said.

Allensworth said people should not go to the emergency room with sniffles. "Help minimize the spread," she said.

Nebraska health officials have thus far confirmed five cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A Crofton High School student has a presumptive case of the coronavirus disease.

Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department said a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada has the coronavirus illness. 

The first three confirmed cases are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

