Studying, finding, tracking and stopping domestic and global terrorists are the goals of a University of Nebraska at Omaha-based research center that officially took off Wednesday.
UNO won a $36.5 million federal grant this year to serve as the hub of the National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology and Education Center. Seventeen other universities will participate through researchers whose expertise in counterterrorism will be supported by the project.
The 10-year grant kicks in today, so the roughly 50 researchers involved across the country can start billing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their efforts. The website for the center — unomaha.edu/ncite/ — launches today as well.
UNO won the right to house the research center over about 75 universities that had submitted letters of interest. The list was trimmed to nine, then to two finalists — the University of Maryland and UNO. UNO hosted Homeland Security representatives late last year.
"We went out and found the best experts," said Gina Ligon, director of the project and a UNO professor of collaboration science and management. "This is the center of gravity for terrorism research in the United States right now. That is what DHS (Homeland Security) expressed they want us to be."
Team members of the consortium are from institutions such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Stanford, Penn State, Michigan State and San Diego State.
"This is truly important work for national security," NU President Ted Carter said Wednesday. "This was a nationally competitive search that was landed here for all the right reasons."
Ligon said UNO will add 14 graduate students with full-ride scholarships from the grant and 14 undergraduate student workers.
It's the single largest grant in NU history, university spokeswoman Melissa Lee said. A previous, unrelated NU agreement with the U.S. military for up to $92 million is a contract and not a grant, she said.
Matthew Jensen, an associate professor of information systems and business at the University of Oklahoma, will focus with a group of researchers on how violent ideological groups use social media such as Twitter to gain followers.
"It's basically the process of radicalization," Jensen said. "We're just really excited to get off the ground and to begin."
Among the broad goals of NCITE, which is one of nine academic centers of excellence funded by the Department of Homeland Security:
To create services, devices, programs and strategies for use in the fight against terrorism.
To blend social sciences, such as psychology and sociology, with the information sciences to develop prevention strategies.
To learn how extremist groups recruit and incite their followers to perpetrate violence, spot early warning signs of radicalization and interrupt that process abroad and in the United States.
To develop a nationwide workforce that is skilled in the fight against terrorism.
Michelle Black, assistant professor of political science at UNO, will serve as director of workforce development for the program. She and team members will help determine what works in the training, education and professional development of the counterterrorism workforce.
They will work with the DHS to craft the requirements for training and education of those at DHS and in other national security organizations. "There's constant learning that goes on," Black said.
The headquarters for the program will move into part of an addition being built at UNO's Mammel Hall, on the campus south of Pacific Street. The privately backed $17 million wing will be finished early next year. UNO team members will work from home until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
NU President Carter, whose career has included work as a Navy pilot and officer and head of the U.S. Naval Academy, said he was proud of UNO for winning the right to head what he called a vital project. "There are people that wish us harm, and there's going to a a lot of work that needs to be done," he said.
"We're really excited," said Gaylene Armstrong, director of UNO's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. "(We) just hope to do a lot of good work in this space."
Armstrong's research focuses largely on how well violent, domestic extremists reintegrate into the community after release from prison. It will study the effectiveness of risk assessment of those individuals and what kinds of programs and supervision help rehabilitate them.
"There has not been much follow-up of these individuals yet," Armstrong said, and many of the programs developed for that population haven't been extensively evaluated.
Ligon said the project will not simply study terrorism. She expects businesses and organizations to spin off from the project to make licensed, patented products and services. Doug Derrick, an information technology professor at UNO, will direct innovation and transition for the program.
Homeland Security leaders "want us to be this incubator for innovation that they can then procure," Ligon said. "DHS wants us to monetize what we're doing for their own benefit."
And as businesses spin off from the work, Ligon said, NCITE will become "a really cool differentiator for Omaha."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.