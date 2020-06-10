The name atop downtown Omaha's Woodmen Tower is changing.
Over the next 10 weeks, WoodmenLife said in a press release, crews will swap out the iconic "Woodmen" lettering that has been there for 51 years. It will be changed to "WoodmenLife."
This multimillion dollar project started Monday and will take place in stages, WoodmenLife said. Omaha Neon Sign Co. workers will remove existing lettering in pieces, clean and patch the marble and install new brackets, electrical wiring and letters. The metal letters — which will appear black during the day and white at night — will be smaller to make room for more of them, but they also will be visible from farther away because of a new LED system that shines light through tiny holes in the film on the letters.
The tower, which was completed in 1969, is 478 feet high. It stood as the tallest building in Omaha for more than 30 years. The First National Bank Tower, which opened in 2002, is the tallest building in Omaha.
Installers likely will work through August to change the Woodmen sign.
Throughout the project, WoodmenLife will post time-lapse video and drone footage of the work at Newsroom.WoodmenLife.org.
WoodmenLife said the project was scheduled to give falcons that nest on the tower time to hatch their four eggs and let the birds learn how to hunt.
