Many of the weirdest stories of 2019 out of the Omaha-Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas involved guns or vehicles. Or guns and vehicles.
Every now and then, however, we came across a report of a man whose prosthetic leg was stolen. Or a bundle of fur that turned out to be a dog. Or a naked couple that a woman found in her Airbnb.
Check out these strange tales:
JANUARY 17: A Lincoln man upset that his wife and a friend were talking too loudly as he was trying to get to sleep walked downstairs and pointed a gun at his wife, police said.
Shortly after midnight, Lincoln police went to a house near 33rd and Holdrege Streets to investigate the incident.
Police said a family friend and the 39-year-old man’s son fled from the house after the man threatened his wife.
The man was arrested. The gun, police said, was recovered from the attic.
MARCH 13: The SUV of an Omaha woman was repeatedly rammed from behind in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane by a man who later got into the woman’s vehicle and drove it into the concrete base around a light pole.
“It was crazy,” said the 22-year-old woman, who recorded the encounter on her cellphone. “I felt like I went through a near-death experience.”
The woman told police that the incident began about 1:40 a.m. Monday as she was ordering food over the drive-thru intercom at the Taco Bell north of 72nd Street and Crown Point Avenue. Suddenly, she felt a jolt and realized that her 2003 Kia Sorento had been hit from behind by a Volkswagen Jetta.
In a phone interview, the woman said she got out of the vehicle and asked the male driver of the Jetta to back up so she could check for damage. He and his female passenger denied hitting her car.
“I told them that if there was damage, we would have to call police,” the woman said. “They wouldn’t back up and started to get real mad. He was really hostile.”
The Jetta driver and the female passenger began yelling at her to stop recording. The man then got out of the car, snatched her phone from her hand and threw it into a snowbank.
The woman retrieved the phone and can be heard on the video saying police had been called.
“That’s when he got back in his car and began going full speed ahead, ramming my car,” the woman said. “I got back in my car to try and get it out of the way. Someone (from Taco Bell) said, ‘Get out of the car, get out of the car. It’s not worth getting killed.’ “
In the police report on the incident, a Taco Bell employee told officers that the Jetta passenger tried to punch the Kia driver but the employee blocked the punch and separated the two women.
APRIL 4: It’s not unusual to be asleep at 4 a.m. in Omaha. Just not while you’re behind the wheel of a car stopped along Interstate 80.
Omaha police officers tried and failed to wake the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata early Sunday by rocking the car and banging on the windows. The driver had stopped on the 42nd Street westbound off-ramp.
When the sleeping 21-year-old Omaha man shifted positions and took his foot off the brake, the car began to roll. That’s when one of the officers used a baton to break the driver’s-side window to gain control of the steering wheel, police said.
The officer was able to steer the car up against a street sign to keep it from crossing 42nd Street and possibly being struck by oncoming traffic. The Sonata stopped and the driver woke up.
The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, colliding with a fixed object and obstructing traffic.
APRIL 19: A Lincoln man who had ambitions of being a fighter has been arrested on suspicion of assault after authorities say he attacked a pro wrestling great during the Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City.
The 26-year-old man is accused of tackling Bret “The Hitman” Hart, 61, while Hart was giving a speech during his WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to Detective Carrie Reilly of the New York City Police Department. The man was promptly subdued by several people, including other wrestlers, who came to Hart’s defense.
Hart returned to giving his speech.
MAY 3: A man walking in Lincoln this week was struck in the genitals by a bullet after he dropped a .22-caliber handgun and it discharged.
Lincoln police went to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers talked to the 32-year-old and witnesses and received conflicting accounts of what had occurred. They later learned that the man was walking near 14th and Adams Streets when he dropped the gun.
His injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was listed in fair condition Friday.
The man was cited on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and discharge of a weapon in the city.
JULY 16: Omaha police took a stolen firearm off the streets after a man was found asleep at the wheel with a gun in plain sight.
About 6:30 a.m. Sunday, officers spotted a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt stopped in a westbound lane of Sorensen Parkway at the Storz Expressway. An unresponsive man was behind the wheel and a gun was on the passenger seat, police said.
When officers were unable to wake the man, Omaha firefighters broke a passenger-side window to gain entrance. The man finally woke up, and emergency personnel determined that he was not having a medical problem. He then was placed under arrest.
The 31-year-old Omahan was arrested on suspicion of several charges.
SEPTEMBER 4: Sure, he could have fallen off the car and gotten badly hurt, but what a cool video!
At 1 p.m. Saturday, a Lincoln police officer spotted a 23-year-old man lying on the hood of a Dodge Neon that was headed north on 9th Street north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The man had a beer in one hand and was taking a cellphone video with the other hand, police said.
The officer determined that the 23-year-old and two men in the car were being sought on arrest warrants.
The three were taken into custody.
SEPTEMBER 10: Someone walked off with Chris Coley’s prosthetic leg while he slept.
The theft occurred between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his home near 45th and Miami Streets. Coley awoke to find the leg missing from next to the mattress he sleeps on near his front door.
Coley, an Oklahoma football fan, said Monday that the leg is easy to identify because the words “OU Sooners” and a picture of the Sooner Schooner wagon are emblazoned on the leg in the school’s colors of crimson and cream.
Coley said he shattered his ankle hopping off a ladder in 2010. “After four surgeries,” he said, “they finally amputated the leg below the knee.”
The thief might have been aided by the fact that Coley left his front door and windows open. Coley said he does that “to get the night breeze.”
“I’ve been living here for 10 years, and no one’s ever bothered me,” he said. “No one’s ever done anything like this.”
SEPTEMBER 20: Sometimes, it’s hard to figure out why bad things happen. Other times, it’s more clear.
After 8 p.m. Tuesday, a 46-year-old woman told Lincoln police that someone shot at her vehicle during a road rage incident.
What events led up to the shooting?
The woman told officers that she was eastbound on South Street approaching 40th Street when her 28-year-old son, who was in her front passenger seat, started hanging out the window, yelling and flipping off the driver next to them.
The woman said someone in the other vehicle began shooting at her car. She turned onto Cotner Boulevard, pulled into a fire station and called police. Officers found one bullet hole in the vehicle.
The day before, just after 4:30 p.m., Lincoln police and fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 46th and Meredeth Streets. Firefighters extinguished a fire on the third floor of the apartment building that caused approximately $4,000 in damage.
Why did that fire occur?
Officers learned that a 19-year-old woman had lit letters from her ex on fire and left them on the carpet before taking a nap. She said they weren’t burning like she thought they would.
The woman woke up a short time later to the sound of the smoke detector.
SEPTEMBER 26: A dog who arrived at the Nebraska Humane Society bound up in 9 pounds of matted fur has left the shelter as “the perfect match” for a 91-year-old Omaha woman.
The first time she saw the dog, Bette Mae Olson knew that 11-year-old Ellie Mae, a Shih Tzu mix, was what she needed. Megan Wilson, Olson’s daughter, said the two are inseparable.
“When we got to see Ellie Mae, she was in isolation because of kennel cough,” Wilson said. “We gowned up and went in to see her. Mom said it was love at first sight and that Ellie Mae was the perfect match for her.”
The 11-pound dog came to the Humane Society on Aug. 29, encased in a shell of smelly, matted fur that nearly equaled her body weight, said Pam Wiese, a Humane Society spokeswoman. The dog was found in the home of her owner, who had died.
The dog owner’s family wasn’t aware that the woman had a dog. A search of the Humane Society’s records for that address turned up Ellie Mae.
Bette Mae and daughter actually were at the Humane Society building on Saturday, looking at older dogs, when Wiese called. She asked if Bette Mae would be interested in meeting Ellie Mae.
When the dog arrived at her new home, she immediately began to explore, Wilson said. The dog found her food and water bowls and later proved she was potty trained by parking herself next to the door when she needed to go out.
“In no time, she was giving Mom kisses,” Wilson said. “We feel very fortunate that we were chosen for Ellie Mae because those two were just meant for each other.”
SEPTEMBER 26: It’s a Dundee whodunit: Someone stole a City Council member’s bike.
The caper started Tuesday morning, between 6 and 7, when a thief stole Councilman Pete Festersen’s bike from his open attached garage.
The thief left behind a two-wheeled clue, an abandoned bike tossed on the side of his house that investigators dusted for prints in case it, too, had been stolen.
Festersen had just returned from an early-morning ride and was getting ready to attend the opening of Omaha’s fifth police precinct in Elkhorn, he said.
He came out to find his 21-speed, purple and green Trek 830 mountain bike gone. Police estimated the bike’s value at $500.
“I’ve had this bike for a long time,” Festersen said when he was called about the police report. “It’s more of a sentimental loss than anything else.”
Anybody thinking of turning a quick buck on the bike should beware. Festersen sponsored a council-passed ordinance that makes it harder to sell stolen goods.
Under that ordinance, police have flagged the bike as stolen and sent out an alert to pawnshops and secondhand stores.
“I’m experiencing my property-crime ordinance firsthand,” he said.
OCTOBER 12: The Rev. Chuck Kottas should have spent more time this week getting ready for Oktoberfest, the German food fest and fundraiser sponsored by his parish, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Council Bluffs.
Instead, he had to meet with an insurance adjuster and talk with Bluffs police officers and news reporters.
Early last Saturday, a masked 18-year-old came to the downtown church and broke out five windows, two of which were stained glass, at the church and rectory.
Bluffs police officials said a young man came onto church property two different times that morning, wearing different masks each time.
Kottas, who lives in the church rectory, said he heard the doorbell ring at 5:30 a.m. that day. It was raining and storming at the time, he said, and he figured that lightning must have set it off.
It apparently was the 18-year-old.
The church’s surveillance cameras captured images of the teen, as did the camera of a neighboring building. A person in that building recognized the masked person as someone who lived nearby, and police arrested him.
“It’s not just the windows being knocked out,” Kottas said Friday. “It’s all the time it steals from us. … It’s just one of those hassles.”
Bluffs police officers brought the 18-year-old to the church on Tuesday to apologize. The teen said he was “mad at God and mad at the church.” Kottas told the young man that he gladly would have talked to him about his issues had he asked.
Kottas, who has started his 24th year at the church, said the teen had been in a fifth grade class that Kottas taught at St. Albert Catholic Schools, the pre-K through 12th grade school supported by the church. The teen said he had even been to parties at the church, and he’d had fun at them.
“And now you’re busting out my windows?” Kottas said he thought.
Kottas gave the teen a prayer book and told him, “Why don’t you start praying these prayers. They will help you more than anything else.”
OCTOBER 15: If dogs could talk, a 10-pound bundle of happy lovin’ from Des Moines would have a crazy story to tell about a wild ride to Omaha.
Clad in a little red T-shirt, Jasper, a Chihuahua-Yorkshire mix, was stolen Thursday evening in Des Moines — along with the car he was waiting in — while his owner ran inside a store to make a purchase.
The next day, he was found wandering the streets of central Omaha.
A few hours before he was found, Des Moines resident Tatiana Legg had a clue that he could be in Omaha. Her iPhone was also in her car when it was stolen, and on Friday morning Legg activated a tracking system and learned that the phone was in Omaha. She quickly called Omaha police and the Nebraska Humane Society.
Legg said she was a mess Friday. Without a car, she couldn’t get to work, and she feared the worst for Jasper.
“I had no idea where my baby was, if he was OK, if they had hurt him, or thrown him out on the highway ... there were all sorts of horrible things I tried not to imagine,” she said.
Good news came quickly, however. About midday Friday, someone had contacted the Humane Society about a curious little dog near 40th and Dodge Streets: a hairy little guy wearing a red T-shirt, collar and tags.
“He had his little shirt on, he had his little tag, so that clinched it for us,” said Pam Wiese of the Humane Society. “Sounded like somebody we were looking for.”
Legg had put the T-shirt on Jasper on Thursday evening to keep him warm on what was a cold, rainy night.
“I was so happy. I couldn’t believe my luck that it worked out to get him back so quickly,” she said.
Legg got more good news Monday. Her car was recovered Saturday night in Bellevue.
Still, the bottom line is she’s got 3-year-old Jasper back.
“Nothing was as important as getting Jasper,” she said. “He’s the happiest, most loving dog ever. We say he’s a magic dog because he’s so smart and sweet.”
OCTOBER 24: An Omaha man admitted to police that he, not a mugger, was responsible for shooting off one of his toes.
The 48-year-old man originally reported that he had been mugged about 2 a.m. Tuesday in an alley behind a convenience store near 36th and Leavenworth Streets. He claimed that a man pointed a gun under his chin and it went off as he attempted to wrestle it away.
Police saw a hole in the man’s right boot that corresponded with his injury.
The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where doctors reported that his right pinkie toe was not salvageable. The rest of the toe was then removed.
In a later interview with a detective, the man admitted that he had made up the story. He said he actually shot his own foot while at home near 14th and Fort Streets.
Officers went to the man’s house and, after the man let them in, found a hole in the floor consistent with the man shooting himself.
“I’ve never owned a gun until now, and I blew my foot off with it,” he told police.
A police report said there were indications that the man had been drinking alcohol.
OCTOBER 31: A young woman returning to her Omaha Airbnb rental was surprised early Wednesday to find two strangers naked in the bedroom.
Before she could find out what was going on, the couple got up, dressed quickly and jumped out the window of the first-floor apartment near 41st and Dodge Streets. They then sped off in a four-door pickup truck.
Reflecting on the incident Thursday, 22-year-old Taylor Guest of Taylor, Nebraska, said she shouldn’t have been too surprised.
“If something like this is going to happen to anybody, it would happen to me,” Guest said. “Weird things are always happening to me.”
Guest said she came to town for her father’s heart surgery at an Omaha hospital. Her mother rented an Airbnb apartment for Guest, her 11-year-old sister and an adult cousin.
Everything was going smoothly, including the surgery, until the three returned to the apartment about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Guest then heard some noises.
“My cousin and sister didn’t hear anything, but I got closer to the bedroom and I could see a woman covering herself with a blanket,” Guest said. “I guess you’d say that I saw a whole lot more of the guy.”
Guest, who owns Taylor Made Hair Design in the small town west of Burwell, said she hustled her sister and cousin outside. She wondered if there had been a mix-up with another rental or the regular apartment dwellers had come home unexpectedly.
“So I knocked on the door and said, ‘Can you guys get dressed so I can talk to you?’ ” Guest said. “When I went into the bedroom, they were jumping out the window with their clothes on.”
Guest then called police. Officers who responded noticed the window screen leaning against the wall and some of the window trim broken on the floor.
Guest, her sister and her cousin packed up and went to stay at an aunt’s house in Omaha.
“Something about how familiar they were with the apartment made me think they’d done this multiple times,” she said. “I’m hoping my mom gets a full refund.”