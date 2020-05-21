20191211_new_moriver_3.JPG (copy)

The flooding of the Missouri River in March 2019 closed many Nebraska and Iowa attractions, including parks. Here, the river was still out of its banks in October 2019.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha's N.P. Dodge Park will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday, more than a year after it closed because of damaging floodwaters.

The reopening includes the park's public boat ramp and private marina, according to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The park, located in northeast Omaha between John J. Pershing Drive and the Missouri River, closed in March 2019 at the onset of historic flooding.

Some park features could not be repaired or replaced and have been removed or permanently closed. Those include campgrounds, athletic fields, park shelters and a playground.

