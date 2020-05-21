Omaha's N.P. Dodge Park will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday, more than a year after it closed because of damaging floodwaters.
The reopening includes the park's public boat ramp and private marina, according to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
The park, located in northeast Omaha between John J. Pershing Drive and the Missouri River, closed in March 2019 at the onset of historic flooding.
Some park features could not be repaired or replaced and have been removed or permanently closed. Those include campgrounds, athletic fields, park shelters and a playground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.