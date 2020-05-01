Metropolitan Utilities District's Heat Aid Fund, which was established in 1983, has a new name.
MUD started the fund to assist seniors, people with disabilities and customers with limited incomes who are suffering severe financial hardships. Through customer donations and such fundraising events as the annual Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth, more than 35,000 households have been served since the fund's creation.
The Heat Aid Fund is now called the Home Fund, but its mission is the same.
The continued success of the Home Fund depends on donations both large and small from those in the community, MUD said in a press release, noting that 100 percent of donations going directly to those in need.
For more information, go to https://www.mudomaha.com/homefund.
