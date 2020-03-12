Omaha-area residents who fall behind on their water bills during the national effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus will not see their water service disconnected, the Metropolitan Utilities District says.

In a press release issued Thursday, the utility also stressed that there's no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted in water. Officials urged people to continue using tap water, saying MUD's treatment process safely disinfects and filters for bacteria, viruses and other contaminants.

Some stores nationally and in the Omaha area have seen sales of bottled water spike in recent weeks.

"Our water distribution system has not been compromised," said Chris Fox, MUD's director of water quality.

