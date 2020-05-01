Logo for MUD's Home Fund

The Metropolitan Utilities District isn't disconnecting water service for customers who aren't paying their utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

But when things return to some semblance of normal, customers seeking to get caught up on their finances may need lots of assistance.

"We have reports that show what previous balances are on customer accounts," said MUD's Stephanie Mueller. "It's quite a bit higher than last year. It may be approaching a million (dollars) more than last year."

MUD officials are hoping that the rebranding of the utility's Heat Aid Fund as the Home Fund will draw attention to the need and help raise money for assistance efforts.

MUD's Heat Aid Fund was established in 1983 to help seniors, people with disabilities and customers with limited incomes who are suffering severe financial hardships. The utility notes that 100 percent of donations go directly to those in need.

With the name Heat Aid Fund, Mueller said, the focus was on natural gas bills. "We wanted to make sure we had a focus on water to assist customers, too." 

Customer donations and such fundraising events as the annual Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth have helped than 35,000 households over the course of the fund, Mueller said. The 5K run and walk, held in early March, raised about $80,000 to help MUD and Omaha Public Power District customers.

People can contribute to the fund by checking a box on their bills or by going to https://www.mudomaha.com/homefund and donating online.

bob.glissmann@owh.com

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann

