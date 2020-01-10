mountain lion

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved a 2020 mountain lion season.

The sighting of a mountain lion near Gretna on Thursday morning was deemed to be valid, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has notified and is working with the Nebraska Game and Parks Department.

"We will have extra patrol in the area," officials said in a press release. "We urge the public to notify the Sheriff’s Office if they see the mountain lion."

People with questions may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288.

Mountain lions have been spotted over the years in the Omaha metro area. In early March 2017, one of the big cats was spotted near 123rd and Farnam Streets early in the morning. It ran to a small creek in West Fairacres Park. Another sighting had been reported a couple weeks earlier near 114th and Pacific Streets.

In May 2015, Omaha police shot and killed a 120-pound mountain lion near 120th and Q Streets.

In October 2003, a mountain lion was subdued with a tranquilizer dart and a blast from a shotgun near 110th and Lamp Streets, south of West Dodge Road.

