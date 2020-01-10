Doorbell camera image of mountain lion

This image of a mountain lion was captured early Thursday by a doorbell camera on a house in Gretna, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.

A person in Gretna reported seeing a mountain lion early Thursday, but the photo the person shared with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office came from a YouTube video, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Friday.

The sighting was reported near McKenna Avenue and West Westplains Road in Gretna. A Game and Parks investigator looked into the sighting but found no evidence of a mountain lion in the area, said Pat Molini, assistant administrator of Game and Parks’ wildlife division.

The person who made the report told the investigator the image came from YouTube, Molini said, but still insisted a mountain lion was in the area.

If a mountain lion indeed is walking around in Sarpy County, the snow that was falling Friday afternoon should help reveal any tracks, Molini said. Game and Parks also looks for mountain lion hair, urine and scat, he said.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

People who spot a mountain lion may call Sarpy County dispatchers at 402-593-4111 or the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at 402-471-0641.

Mountain lions have been spotted over the years in the Omaha metro area. In early March 2017, one of the big cats was spotted near 123rd and Farnam Streets early in the morning. It ran to a small creek in West Fairacres Park. Another sighting had been reported a couple weeks earlier near 114th and Pacific Streets.

In May 2015, Omaha police shot and killed a 120-pound mountain lion near 120th and Q Streets.

In October 2003, a mountain lion was subdued with a tranquilizer dart and a blast from a shotgun near 110th and Lamp Streets, south of West Dodge Road.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription