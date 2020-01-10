A person in Gretna reported seeing a mountain lion early Thursday, but the photo the person shared with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office came from a YouTube video, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Friday.
The sighting was reported near McKenna Avenue and West Westplains Road in Gretna. A Game and Parks investigator looked into the sighting but found no evidence of a mountain lion in the area, said Pat Molini, assistant administrator of Game and Parks’ wildlife division.
The person who made the report told the investigator the image came from YouTube, Molini said, but still insisted a mountain lion was in the area.
If a mountain lion indeed is walking around in Sarpy County, the snow that was falling Friday afternoon should help reveal any tracks, Molini said. Game and Parks also looks for mountain lion hair, urine and scat, he said.
People who spot a mountain lion may call Sarpy County dispatchers at 402-593-4111 or the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at 402-471-0641.
Mountain lions have been spotted over the years in the Omaha metro area. In early March 2017, one of the big cats was spotted near 123rd and Farnam Streets early in the morning. It ran to a small creek in West Fairacres Park. Another sighting had been reported a couple weeks earlier near 114th and Pacific Streets.
In May 2015, Omaha police shot and killed a 120-pound mountain lion near 120th and Q Streets.
In October 2003, a mountain lion was subdued with a tranquilizer dart and a blast from a shotgun near 110th and Lamp Streets, south of West Dodge Road.
Where at near Gretna? Gretna is in the middle of the county, out by itself. Was it in the city? Come on OWH? Do some digging. Maybe it would help your failing business.
If you would read more than just the headline before commenting you would have seen, "The big cat was walking in front of a house near McKenna Avenue and West Westplains Road in Gretna early Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said."
… So after all your constant complaining about how worthless this publication is, you're spending your subscription (that you have claimed to have cancelled) money to just read headlines?
They added this information later, after we commented on their lack of location information. Smarten up, Kevin.
"The sighting of a mountain lion near Gretna on Thursday morning was deemed to be valid, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Friday." Care to be more specific? What you told us in this paragraph tells us very little
Hopefully no one kills it! Call 911 and report it so they can tranquilize and take it elsewhere!!
