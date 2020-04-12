A motorcyclist lay injured in a ditch overnight near Interstate 29 before he was found early Sunday and taken to an Omaha hospital.
Police and paramedics were called to the area of Interstate 29 and Nebraska Avenue on the west side of Council Bluffs about 7:20 a.m. Officers found a man in a ditch next to the northbound on-ramp. The man said he'd been there since crashing his bike about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The injured man, whose name was not released, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not thought to be life threatening, said Sgt. Jason Bailey of the Council Bluffs Police Department. The injured man said he had been riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it lost control and left the road.
Bailey said video surveillance shows the motorcyclist in the area just before 3 p.m.
