A 27-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital via a medical helicopter Monday evening after a collision near Nebraska Highway 31 and the Interstate 80 westbound exit ramp near Gretna.
Just after 7:45 p.m., the Sarpy County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in which the motorcyclist had run a red light. His motorcycle struck a semitrailer truck that was turning south onto Highway 31.
The motorcyclist, who is from Omaha, sustained arm and leg injuries. The semi driver also was injured, officials said.
The northbound lane of the highway bridge over I-80 was closed from about 7:50 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.