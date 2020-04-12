One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in Council Bluffs.
Police were called to the area of Interstate 29 and Nebraska Avenue on the west side of Council Bluffs about 7:20 a.m., according to a Pottawattamie County 911 dispatcher. Officers found the victim in a ditch next to the northbound on-ramp.
The injured person, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. It's not known how long the person was in the ditch before authorities were notified.
