A motorcyclist died and his female passenger was critically injured Saturday night when a pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old girl turned in front of them in an Omaha intersection.
Dillon Flesner, 29, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Jenna Dieffenbach, 24, of Omaha, the passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Dieffenbach suffered serious injuries to her abdomen, pelvis, arm and ankle that were not considered life threatening, police said.
Police did not report any serious injuries to the driver of the 2010 Ford F-150 pickup, Chloe Kuchta, 14, of Omaha. Two other passengers in the truck, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were not seriously injured either, police said.
Investigators determined that Flesner was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson westbound on Q Street when Kuchta tried to turn north onto South 156th Street from eastbound Q Street. The Harley-Davidson and the Ford collided in the intersection.
Dieffenbach was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on an eastbound Honda CR-V.
The collision remains under investigation.
