A motorcyclist died and his passenger was critically injured Saturday night in a collision with a pickup truck at 156th and Q Streets in southwest Omaha.
Omaha police said the driver of a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was pronounced dead at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Jenna Dieffenbach, 24, of Omaha, a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Dieffenbach suffered serious injuries to her abdomen, pelvis, arm, and ankle that are not considered life threatening, police said.
Police did not report any injuries to the driver of the 2010 Ford F-150 pickup, Chloe Kuchta, 14, of Omaha.
Investigators determined that the Harley-Davidson was traveling westbound on Q Street when the pickup tried to turn north onto South 156th Street from eastbound Q Street in front of the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson and the Ford collided in the intersection.
Dieffenbach was ejected and landed on an eastbound Honda CR-V. The collision remains under investigation.
