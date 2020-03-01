A motorcyclist died and his passenger was critically injured Saturday night in a collision with a pickup truck at 156th and Q Streets in southwest Omaha. 

Omaha police said the driver of a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was pronounced dead at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Jenna Dieffenbach, 24, of Omaha, a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Bergan Mercy in critical condition. Dieffenbach suffered serious injuries to her abdomen, pelvis, arm, and ankle that are not considered life threatening, police said.

Police did not report any injuries to the driver of the 2010 Ford F-150 pickup, Chloe Kuchta, 14, of Omaha. 

Investigators determined that the Harley-Davidson was traveling westbound on Q Street when the pickup tried to turn north onto South 156th Street from eastbound Q Street in front of the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson and the Ford collided in the intersection.

Dieffenbach was ejected and landed on an eastbound Honda CR-V. The collision remains under investigation. 

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started