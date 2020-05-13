An Omaha man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Maksim Shcerbiy, 33, was riding a motorcycle southbound on 132nd Street when a northbound 2015 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by Diana Ramer, 49, tried to turn onto Harrison Street and struck Shcerbiy, Omaha police said in a press release.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died.
Ramer was uninjured, police said.
The determining factor here is how fast the motorcycle was traveling.
