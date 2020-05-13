An Omaha man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash Wednesday afternoon. 

Maksim Shcerbiy, 33, was riding a motorcycle southbound on 132nd Street when a northbound 2015 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by Diana Ramer, 49, tried to turn onto Harrison Street and struck Shcerbiy, Omaha police said in a press release.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died.

Ramer was uninjured, police said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email