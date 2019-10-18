A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car near 72nd and Wirt Streets on Friday night.
Fare Napo, 36, was traveling at above the posted speed limit southbound on 72nd Street about 9:45 p.m. when a 2006 Chevy Impala driven by Terrence Prince of Omaha turned onto 72nd Street, according to Omaha police. The 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle struck the car on the driver’s side.
Napo, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by Omaha Fire to Nebraska Medicine in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. Napo died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.
Due to the investigation, 72nd Street was closed between Maple and Bedford streets until 1:30 a.m.
