Most fireworks shows, like other events in 2020, have been snuffed out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omaha metro area typically hosts numerous shows around the Fourth of July, but this year, the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau could confirm only a single fireworks show: the Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park on July 3.

The Werner Park show will follow a Corn Belt League doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.

Champions Run Omaha posted on Facebook that it planned to have its fireworks show on July 4 at 10 p.m., but that will be for members only.

The College Home Run Derby, held in conjunction with The World-Herald fireworks show, was canceled this year, as was the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park.

Ralston’s annual Independence Day Parade and fireworks show also won’t be held because of the pandemic, city officials announced in mid-May.

Even with all the cancellations, people can still purchase their own fireworks to shoot off.

Under Nebraska law, Wednesday was the first day that fireworks could be sold or purchased in the state. However, local ordinances can be more restrictive. Fireworks stands will open Thursday in the suburban communities of Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and Gretna.

Omaha city ordinance does not allow for the sale or purchase of fireworks until Sunday. Legally, fireworks can only be shot off in Omaha from noon to 11 p.m., Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4.

Omaha residents with fireworks complaints should call 402-444-5802, which is a nonemergency number, the Omaha Police Department said in a press release.

Youths between the ages of 12 and 16 can set off fireworks, but only with an adult present, according to Nebraska law. 

In Iowa, the dates for fireworks sales are dictated by state law. A fireworks vendor that is based in a building can sell from June 1 through July 8. A firework vendor that sells in a temporary tent can sell from June 13 through July 8.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office recommends leaving fireworks to the professionals, if possible.

“This is the safest way to enjoy fireworks,” said Doug Hohbein, assistant state fire marshal. “If this is not possible, we encourage all Nebraskans to use fireworks with extreme caution.”

People should observe safety precautions and not hold fireworks in their hands, should supervise children and should soak discharged fireworks in water. Hohbein also recommended purchasing fireworks from approved in-state vendors.

“The state fire marshal knows how important fireworks are to people, and how much the use of them means to families during the celebration of our country's independence,” Hohbein said.

According to data from the Nebraska Fire Marshal, the most common type of firework injury in 2018 was a second-degree burn; injuries often occur to the hands or face.

Below are dates and times when fireworks can be legally purchased and discharged in municipalities within the Omaha metro area.

Omaha

Can be purchased:

• June 28 through July 4

Can be discharged:

• July 2 through 4, noon to 11 p.m.

Bellevue

Can be purchased and discharged:

• June 25 through July 3, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 4, 8 a.m. to midnight

Papillion

Can be purchased and discharged:

• June 25 through July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 4, 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Council Bluffs

Can be purchased:

• June 1 through July 8 in a building; June 13 through July 8 in a tent

Can be discharged:

• July 2, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 3, noon to 11 p.m. and July 4, noon to 11 p.m.

La Vista

Can be purchased:

• June 28 through July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Can be discharged:

• June 28 through July 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 3 through 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ralston

Can be purchased:

• June 25 through July 4

Can be discharged:

• June 25 through July 3, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Gretna

Purchased and discharged:

• June 25 to July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight

