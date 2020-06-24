Most fireworks shows, like other events in 2020, have been snuffed out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Omaha metro area typically hosts numerous shows around the Fourth of July, but this year, the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau could confirm only a single fireworks show:
the Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park on July 3.
The Werner Park show will follow a Corn Belt League doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.
Champions Run Omaha posted on Facebook that it planned to have its fireworks show on July 4 at 10 p.m., but that will be for members only.
The College Home Run Derby, held in conjunction with The World-Herald fireworks show, was canceled this year, as was the City of Omaha Celebrates America
concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park.
Even with all the cancellations, people can still purchase their own fireworks to shoot off.
Under Nebraska law, Wednesday was the first day that fireworks could be sold or purchased in the state. However, local ordinances can be more restrictive. Fireworks stands will open Thursday in the suburban communities of Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and Gretna.
Omaha city ordinance does not allow for the sale or purchase of fireworks until Sunday. Legally, fireworks can only be shot off in Omaha from noon to 11 p.m., Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4.
Omaha residents with
fireworks complaints should call 402-444-5802, which is a nonemergency number, the Omaha Police Department said in a press release.
Youths between the ages of 12 and 16 can set off fireworks, but only with an adult present, according to Nebraska law.
In Iowa, the dates for fireworks sales are dictated by state law. A fireworks vendor that is based in a building can sell from June 1 through July 8. A firework vendor that sells in a temporary tent can sell from June 13 through July 8.
The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office recommends leaving fireworks to the professionals, if possible.
“This is the safest way to enjoy fireworks,” said Doug Hohbein, assistant state fire marshal. “If this is not possible, we encourage all Nebraskans to use fireworks with extreme caution.”
People should observe safety precautions and not hold fireworks in their hands, should supervise children and should soak discharged fireworks in water. Hohbein also recommended purchasing fireworks from approved in-state vendors.
“The state fire marshal knows how important fireworks are to people, and how much the use of them means to families during the celebration of our country's independence,” Hohbein said.
According to data from the Nebraska Fire Marshal, the most common type of firework injury in 2018 was a second-degree burn; injuries often occur to the hands or face.
Below are dates and times when fireworks can be legally purchased and discharged in municipalities within the Omaha metro area.
• July 2 through 4, noon to 11 p.m.
Can be purchased and discharged:
• June 25 through July 3, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• July 4, 8 a.m. to midnight
Can be purchased and discharged:
• June 25 through July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• July 4, 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
• June 1 through July 8 in a building; June 13 through July 8 in a tent
• July 2, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 3, noon to 11 p.m. and July 4, noon to 11 p.m.
• June 28 through July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• June 28 through July 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• July 3 through 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• June 25 through July 3, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
• July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Purchased and discharged:
• June 25 to July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight
Photos: Memorial Park concerts through the years
1988
1988: Striking a patriotic pose at the Memorial Park concert are, from left, Joanna Golden, 8, of Springfield, Illinois; Sarah Price, 8, of Omaha; Jennie Golden, 5, Joanna's sister; and Nicholas Ilalia, 8, of Omaha.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1993
1993: The Drifters are one of the bands that performed on July 2.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
1997: Fans cheer during the concert.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1997
1997: Fans pack Memorial Park for the free concert.
JILL SAGERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999
1999: Gina Rolfe of Omaha claps along to the beat of the music with her daughter, Erica Rolfe, 5. Pictured at the bottom left is Gina's son, Jayden, 1.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001
2001: Grant Michelsen cools off with a bottle of water while waiting for the Beach Boys to appear.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001
2001: Lara Murdzia, a Sr. Airman with the U.S. Airforce band Night Wing, belts out a country western tune.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001
2001: Kathie Horvath of Omaha gets into the 4th of July spirit while listening to the United States Airforce band, Night Wing.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001
2001: Crowds gathered early at Memorial Park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003
2003: The Omaha Symphony played a free outdoor concert at Memorial Park. Themed "Spirit of America," it included a patriotic-themed repertoire.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003
2003: The Omaha Symphony played a free outdoor concert at Memorial Park.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003
2003: About 125 people attended the performance of Stephan Smith of New York City at Memorial Park.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
2004: Thousands of people descended upon Memorial Park's lawn for a free 311 concert.
JOSH WILLIAMSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
2004: A crowd of people waits in the pouring rain for the concert featuring Salem Baptist Church's Voices of Victory Choir, Mulberry Lane, Three Dog Night and The Doobie Brothers.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2004
2004: Blankets cover the lawn as people claim a patch of land.
JOSH WILLIAMSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: A crowd surfer is transported to the front of the crowd and then sent back into the crowd.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: John Hagerman, 12, and Gary Hagerman, right, listen to the early acts before Conor Oberst.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Erica Kethan, right and Carly Bird, both of Omaha, dance in the rain.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Fans look on adoringly at Conor Oberst despite pouring rain.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Conor Oberst performs to a rain-soaked crowd.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Conor Oberst performs.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Conor Oberst performs.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Conor Oberst sings to a rain-covered crowd.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: A beautiful sunset at the free concert featuring Conor Oberst and Bright Eyes.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: The crowd never wavered despite plenty of rain.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
2006: Brian Hadfield, left, and Crystal Reid, both of Omaha, pass the time before the music starts by reading books.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: Susan Dickhaut of Council Bluffs looks for her kids as they ran to the car parked across the street as a major storm hit.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: Nick Carlson takes cover from the hail under a tree.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: Leslie Feist performs.
JOSH BIRNBAUM/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: A fan holds up a light for the Feist performance.
JOSH BIRNBAUM/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: A band member plays trumpet for the Feist performance.
JOSH BIRNBAUM/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: People sit in the shade while listening to the music of The Good Life.
JOSH BIRNBAUM/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: Jon Roberts, 18, top, and Stephen Glandenning, 19, both of Gretna, perform a two-man somersault.
JOSH BIRNBAUM/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
2008: Debris is scattered about Memorial Park where people left their belongings to seek shelter when a major storm with damaging winds hit Omaha.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
2009: Omaha band Mal Madrigal performed.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
2009: Indi band Gomez performed. Ben Ottewell, left, and Tom Gray perform with Gomez.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
2009: Diesel, a very good boy, keeps an eye on the action.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
2009: Concert-goers show their enthusiasm.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010: Milo, left, and Lacee, chihuahuas owned by Yvette Duvall of Plattesmouth, catch the free concert.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010: Crowds swarm the lawn area around Memorial Park.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010: Alyssa Mathews, age 7 of Bellevue, and Hannah Meece, of Omaha, play "patty cake" while waiting for the music to start.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010: Chris Lenz, age 8, has the best seat in the house on the shoulders of 7-foot-1 Tanner Bradshaw's shoulders.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011: Jill Shradar sits with Maleah Shradar, 6, and Jane Shradar as they wait for the concert to begin.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011: Andrew Henry plays catch with his cousin Bill Henry during the concert.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011: Kip Kelly displays a love for rock and roll during the national anthem.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011: Josh Gubbels blows some bubbles at he waits for the concert to start.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011: Connie McNary tries to take some cover from the sun as she checks a message on her phone. Take Me to Vegas opened the concert, followed by 38 Special and Cheap Trick.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011: Fans of local band "Take Me to Vegas" sing along.
DANIELLE BEEBE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012: Huey Lewis and the News headlines the concert.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012: Seth Keith of La Vista dances with his daughter, Zoe, 3, as Mockingbird Sun performs.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012: Janet Workman saves their space with blankets.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012: Larry Talmon of Nebraska City sits in the front of the bowl at Memorial Park.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012: Dave Nicholls of Omaha tosses his daughter Enola Nicholls into the air as he and his wife, Tracy, and 11-month-old son Kahler wait for Huey Lewis and the News to play.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013: Mallory Marsh, 27, lifts up her daughter, Jayden Marsh, 5, and dances to Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013: Thousands of people cover the hills to watch the concert.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013: A beach ball makes its way through the crowd.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013: Cyn Appley, of Omaha, dances during the performance of Loverboy.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013: Joseph Gregg, 1, of Omaha, stakes his claim to a spot.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013: Pat Benatar preforms.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Laurie Joslin, left, and Traci Lamb, right, both of Omaha, cheer on Smash Mouth.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Thousands attend the free concert.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Ashley Grave, Jackie Nevitt, Sam Henderson and Logan Good, all of Glenwood, Iowa, sing along while standing on their coolers.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Smash Mouth performs.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Steve Harwell, left, and Paul DeLisle, of Smash Mouth, perform.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: From left to right, Sydney Vanarsdall, Valerie Targy, Mackenzie Hoffer and Shelby Christine dance as Uncle Kracker performs.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Chrissy Whitman kisses her son Raiden, 2, as Uncle Kracker performs.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014: Daniel Kolbo cheers for the Talbott Brothers.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: Diana Cahoy, left, Courtney Cahoy, center, both of Grand Island, and Thomas Bainter, right, of Seward, sing along with Eddie Money.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: Eddie Money performs in front of thousands.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: A concert attendee cheers on Bonne Finken + The Collective.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: Eddie Money performs.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: Bonne Finken + The Collective performs in front of thousands.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: Tay Melone, center, and Jared Sorensen, right, both of Omaha, sing along while Eddie Money performs in front of thousands.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015: Robert Gerard Bartlett Sr. of Omaha, cheers after the National Anthem.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016: Thomas Sena performs with Finest Hour.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016: The Dylan Bloom Band performs.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016: Thousands watch the free concert.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016: The Dylan Bloom Band performs.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016: Kenny Loggins performs.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017: Jeff Deboer, left, who arrived at 5 a.m. and Richard Kaufman, who arrived at 6 a.m., both of Omaha, play cards while passing the time.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017: People shield themselves from the rain while waiting for Kool & the Gang.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017: The Confidentials perform.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017: Jerry Johnson waits for Kool & the Gang.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017: People shield themselves from the rain.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017: Kool & the Gang perform.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018: David Victor of Bostyx sings.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018: Steve Spurgeon of The Confidentials performs.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018: Jack Zielinski carries a flag around Memorial Park during the concert.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018: Around 8 a.m. Kassidy Parks, 17, of Jordan, Minnesota, adjusts her umbrella alongside Isaac Newton, 8, of Blair, and Dianna Ray, of Omaha, after claiming their spot around 5 a.m.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018: Keith Nielsen, left, and Gayle Bailey dance as Bostyx plays covers from Boston and Styx.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Kelsey Lemek, left, and Maci Darbro put down a blanket in Memorial Park on Friday morning in advance of the Friday night concert.
HENRY J. CORDES/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Chris Isaak interacts with the crowd during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
You can not buy fireworks anywhere in the state of Nebraska until June 25th.
If you are going to wright about it, at least tell people the facts.
Roca Crazy Cracker
