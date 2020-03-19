More than 100 OPPD customers in Omaha lost power early Thursday when a truck sheared off a utility pole near 85th and California Streets.
Douglas County 911 dispatch said the crash occurred at 3:55 a.m. A U-Haul driver was southbound on 85th Street when the truck drifted off the road and collided with a power pole, a police spokesman said.
A two-block stretch of 85th Street from California to Webster Streets was closed while repairs were made, the spokesman said. OPPD said 106 customers in the area were without power.
In a statement on its website, OPPD said crews had to replace the entire pole to restore power. It was a complex repair, the utility company said, with power restored at 12:53 p.m.
Police didn’t report any injuries. The cause of the crash was not released, but the spokesman said the driver of the truck was not under the influence of alcohol.
