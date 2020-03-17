Salons owned by members of the Omaha Salon Owners Alliance will be closed until April 1, the alliance announced Tuesday.

"We believe it is in the best interest of the well-being of our teams, our community, and the world at large," the alliance said.

The salons include:

  • Moxie Salon & Spa
  • Seven Salon
  • Bellezza Salon
  • Canvas Salon & Day Spa
  • One Zero Four Salon
  • Kinship Salon
  • Roar Beauty Parlor
  • Bungalow/8 Hairdressing
  • SISU Hair Dressing
  • Craft Salon
  • Hank & AX Salon
  • Reveal Salon & Spa
  • Oliver & Tate
  • Stephanie Moss Salon
  • Avant Salon & Day Spa
  • Trios Salon

