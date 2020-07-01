One month after James Scurlock was fatally shot in Omaha during protests over the slaying of George Floyd, more than 100 people gathered at the site of Scurlock’s death to renew their call for criminal charges.
Scurlock, who was black, was shot by a white bar owner in the Old Market. Someone had broken the bar’s windows during protests, and the bar owner, Jake Gardner, and his father confronted a group of people outside the bar. An altercation followed.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled the shooting self-defense after reviewing videos and witness accounts from the scene. A grand jury is being convened to review the evidence.
Those who gathered Tuesday evening outside the now-shuttered Hive bar say they believe Gardner should be charged.
Brenden Allen of Omaha, who knows one of Scurlock’s brothers, was part of the gathering.
“This is a chance to fight oppression, but also to get justice for James,” Allen said of Tuesday’s gathering.
On Tuesday, a black circle marked the spot where Scurlock fell. After comments by family members, one by one, people laid flowers in the center of the circle.
Scurlock’s family talked about how tight-knit they are. “This is our everything,” one family member said, gesturing to the others.
A brother thanked those gathered for their offers of help.
“But really, all we want is our brother back,” he said.
People place flowers for a vigil to remember James Scurlock where he was shot. Tuesday marked one month since the shooting and killing of Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, by Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, during a protest downtown.
A man plays guitar at a makeshift memorial setup to remember James Scurlock where he was shot. Tuesday marked one month since the shooting and killing of Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, by Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, during a protest downtown.
Nick Harden, a brother of James Scurlock, speaks as more than a hundred people gather for a vigil to remember Scurlock where he was shot. Tuesday marked one month since the shooting and killing of Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, by Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, during a protest downtown.
Cole Christensen, second from right, of Omaha, leads a protest outside the neighborhood of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in Omaha on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Kleine didn't file charges against Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, for the shooting and killing of James Scurlock, a black protester, on May 30.
People protest outside the neighborhood of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in Omaha on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Kleine didn't file charges against Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, for the shooting and killing of James Scurlock, a black protester, on May 30.
People protest outside the neighborhood of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in Omaha on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Kleine didn't file charges against Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, for the shooting and killing of James Scurlock, a black protester, on May 30.
Cole Christensen, of Omaha, and others protest outside the neighborhood of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in Omaha on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Kleine didn't file charges against Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, for the shooting and killing of James Scurlock, a black protester, on May 30.
Cole Christensen, left, of Omaha, leads a protest outside the neighborhood of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in Omaha on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Kleine didn't file charges against Jake Gardner, a white bar owner, for the shooting and killing of James Scurlock, a black protester, on May 30.
Photos: Omahans remember James Scurlock one month after his death
1 of 21
