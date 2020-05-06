The final days leading up to the Omaha area’s Democratic congressional primary call to mind a catch-phrase from the rom-com “Jerry Maguire.”
“Show me the money!”
Lawyer Ann Ashford, running as a centrist in the 2nd District Democratic primary, argues she will be accountable to Nebraskans, not out-of-state interests driving policies that don’t fit the competitive district. Ashford raised the majority of her money in Nebraska.
The primary’s favorite, Kara Eastman, who backs such progressive causes as Medicare for all, has received the majority of her financial support from out of state.
But Eastman also raised more total dollars from Nebraskans than Ashford or Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison, the third candidate in the Democratic primary.
Eastman argues she needs to be able to raise money everywhere to compete with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican.
Bacon has a significant campaign war chest. He leads the field in total fund-raising. The three Democratic candidates are competing in Tuesday’s primary to face Bacon in the general election.
Here’s a snapshot of how all four candidates have raised funds:
Kara Eastman
($833,398 raised, $98,817 cash on hand)
Eastman, the top fundraiser among the Democrats, argues her progressive ideas and broader base of small-dollar donors offer Democrats their best chance against Bacon and the GOP machine.
Dave Pantos, her campaign manager, said people should see Eastman’s ability to raise money nationally, without corporate donations, as a strength because it will take a lot of money to defeat Bacon.
Through the first quarter of 2020, Eastman had raised 56% of her money out of state, based on an independent analysis of fundraising by the Center for Responsive Politics.
A big reason: Groups aligned with national progressives U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have steered funds Eastman’s way.
Eastman’s camp said she can be the favored candidate of national progressives and also connect at home. Eastman outraised Ashford among Nebraska residents, with Eastman bringing in $228,821 and Ashford, $176,159.
Eastman’s campaign also has the most individual Nebraska donors of any candidate in the race, including Bacon.
“We are proud of the 6,794 individual contributions we’ve received from Nebraska donors so far this cycle,” he said. “This demonstrates widespread support for her policies.”
Seven of Eastman’s top 10 zip codes for fundraising were in Nebraska. The other three were in Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Laguna Beach, California.
Eastman’s campaign has criticized Ashford on Twitter for trying to buy the race by self-funding nearly half of her campaign.
Ashford
($411,901 raised, $41,361 cash on hand)
Ashford, who raised the second most of the Democratic candidates, argues her emphasis on raising money locally shows that her moderate policies better reflect Nebraska’s swing 2nd District.
She and campaign manager Eric Aspengren said fundraising geography matters because it’s important that a candidate be accountable to Nebraska voters.
She and Harrison have said Eastman’s Medicare for all health care stance will not be received well in an insurance town like Omaha.
Ashford and Harrison both support adding a publicly funded health insurance plan, a so-called public option, to the Affordable Care Act’s insurance exchanges.
Eastman has said the pandemic is bolstering her policy views as people learn the dangers of tying their health insurance to a job they could lose.
“There’s a tipping point, especially when you’re a challenger, that happens when the majority of your funding comes from outside interests and outside of the state,” Ashford said.
Through the first quarter of 2020, about 14% of Ashford’s donations came from outside Nebraska, the least of any, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Nine of Ashford’s top 10 zip codes for fundraising were in Nebraska, and the 10th was from North Sioux City, South Dakota.
During the second half of her campaign, Ashford lent her campaign at least $200,000.
Harrison
($32,138 raised,
$3,146 cash on hand)
Harrison, who has struggled to raise money while keeping her family restaurant Big Mama’s Kitchen afloat during the pandemic, said most voters don’t really care where people raise their money.
But Harrison campaign spokesman Aaron Dickerson said she agrees with Ashford that Eastman’s out-of-state fund-raising should alarm Democrats who want to win back Bacon’s seat.
“It’s a fact that Kara has raised the bulk of her money out of state, from sources on the far left, and I don’t think the residents of this very moderate district are looking to elect the AOC of the west,” he said.
Through the first quarter of 2020, Harrison had raised 80% of her money in Nebraska, documents show. Nine of Harrison’s top 10 zip codes for fundraising were in Nebraska. The 10th was in Washington, D.C.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokeswoman Sarah Guggenheimer has said the organization will throw its weight behind whoever wins Nebraska’s Democratic primary.
Bacon
($1,749,449 raised, $764,883 cash on hand)
Bacon, a two-term incumbent who is the House race’s top fundraiser, spent much of the 2018 general election race against Eastman telling voters her approach was too extreme for the Omaha area.
This time around, he’s again arguing that “leftist activists from the coasts are trying to buy this seat to push their radical agenda that includes a full government takeover of health care.”
“These values may play well in some places in California or Vermont, but not Nebraska,” Bacon said.
Like most congressional incumbents, Bacon has raised more of his money out of state, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Bacon through the first quarter raised about 54% out of state.
But he also raised more in total dollars in Nebraska than any other candidate in the race, with $413,157. He said he was proud to have the support of Nebraska businesses and residents.
Nine of Bacon’s top 10 fundraising zip codes were in Nebraska. The 10th was in Atlanta.
He also benefits from having Trump Victory volunteers and staff on the ground in the 2nd District.
Bacon’s opponent in the Republican primary is perennial candidate Paul Anderson, who had not raised enough money by late April to file a report with the Federal Election Commission. That means he has not raised or spent more than $5,000.
