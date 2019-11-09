The body of a missing hunter who fell out of a boat in the Sherman County Reservoir was recovered Friday night. 

The man was identified as Anthony Dush, 21, of St. Paul.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers and the Burwell Dive Team found the body in the reservoir around 9 p.m. 

Dush had been duck hunting near the reservoir with another person the day before. While traveling across the lake, their boat capsized. The other hunter swam to a cabin nearby and to call for help. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

