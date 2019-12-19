A plan to redevelop and revitalize the area near the Ralston Arena has scored a major financial investment.
A Ralston resident who has died gifted the city $7.5 million to be used for the city's Hinge project, the city announced Thursday. The Hinge aims to transform the area near 72nd Street south of Q Street, along with the city's downtown, into a vibrant space with shops, businesses, restaurants and living opportunities.
LaDonna R. Johnson, a longtime Ralston piano teacher who died in 2016, bequeathed the money to the city, specifically to further the Hinge project, according to Mayor Don Groesser.
"We're very grateful for LaDonna and the Johnson family for their (generosity) and commitment to our future," Groesser said.
Johnson's gift already has funded the city's master plan for the project. In the future, it will allow the city to do things like complete infrastructure improvements, acquire property and conduct streetscape work, according to Groesser.
The funds will be managed by the Ralston Community Foundation Fund, an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
