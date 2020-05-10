She made a deal with her parents that for every $1,000 raised, they would contribute $100. She has been able to produce 1,390 pieces of protective gear, items such as face shields and masks, ear savers, scrub caps and goggles.
She also has donated some to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, the Millard Public Schools custodial staff and Lakeside Hospital, and she plans to drop some off at Methodist Hospital this week.
It was a learning project, too, that involved researching sources and coordinating with volunteers, suppliers, 3D printers and hospitals.
She hasn’t stopped, either.
“I am thankful to the donors and the awesome sewing volunteers for their support,’’ she said.
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
ANDY KANE
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
ANN KANE
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
