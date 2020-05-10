We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Mahika Kanchanam wanted to do more than sew masks.

So the Millard North freshman started a GoFundMe page to raise money to provide even more personal protective equipment for health care workers.

So far, with the help of 85 donors, she has raised about $3,800, and she recently delivered 825 PPE items to the Nebraska Medical Center.

“It felt really good to help out the community because they are working really hard for us during this difficult time,’’ she said.

Kanchanam said that at first, she didn’t take the pandemic seriously. But she was disturbed by reports about health care workers not having the right gear.

“They were risking their lives for the community, and I felt that it is our duty to help them.’’

She made a deal with her parents that for every $1,000 raised, they would contribute $100. She has been able to produce 1,390 pieces of protective gear, items such as face shields and masks, ear savers, scrub caps and goggles.

She also has donated some to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, the Millard Public Schools custodial staff and Lakeside Hospital, and she plans to drop some off at Methodist Hospital this week.

It was a learning project, too, that involved researching sources and coordinating with volunteers, suppliers, 3D printers and hospitals.

She hasn’t stopped, either.

“I am thankful to the donors and the awesome sewing volunteers for their support,’’ she said.