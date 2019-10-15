The construction project that will save Offutt Air Force Base is ready to start.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., headlined a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at Bellevue's Heroes of America Park for a project to raise and widen two levees that protect Offutt as well as the Papillion Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, which services the city of Omaha.

"This base has strategic importance for our country," Bacon told a crowd of about 50 dignitaries and reporters gathered for the event. "This levee is a linchpin. It's the heart of rebuilding, making sure we can safeguard this (base) for decades to come."

The $32 million project has been in the planning stages for 10 years and is being funded by the state, Sarpy County, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, and the cities of Omaha and Bellevue. 

"It took a long time and a tremendous effort to get to this point," said John Winkler, general manager of the natural resources district.

Work was about to start last March when Nebraska experienced the worst outbreak of flooding in the state's history. One of the levees protecting Offutt, the water plant and hundreds of nearby homes broke, and the other was overtopped. About one third of Offutt was flooded. Damage so far has totaled $790 million and is expected to reach as high as $1 billion.

The water treatment plant suffered $35 million in damage, and another $10 million has already been spent to repair flood damage to the levees. About 400 homes and 50 businesses were inundated.

"You may have noticed, I didn't thank Mother Nature," Winkler said. "She didn't help."

The levee improvement project is expect to be completed in 2021.

