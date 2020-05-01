Mothers & Others, an advocacy group for detained migrant children, is holding a send-off prayer service at 9 a.m. Friday.
Mothers & Others, as well as members of several religious communities, have been making masks that they plan to deliver afterward to the Hall County Department of Corrections in Grand Island.
The prayer service will be held at the Mercy Villa parking lot at 72nd and Hickory Streets.
Mothers & Others was started in July on behalf of children who died in custody after being taken from their migrant parents. It has morphed into advocacy on behalf of detained immigrants, says Sister Kathleen Erickson.
The Notre Dame, Mercy and Servite Sisters and their associates have made several hundred masks to deliver not just to detainees but to the jail staff as well.
“The message is we are all in this together,’’ Erickson said. “It’s everybody.’’