A house fire in midtown Omaha on Friday displaced its residents.
Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house at 1331 S. 31st St. at 11:30 a.m. It was under control by noon.
A relative of the people who live there declined to comment Friday night but said the residents lost two pet sugar gliders, a type of opossum.
The house was built in 1890, according to Douglas County records. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.