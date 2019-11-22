A house fire in midtown Omaha on Friday displaced its residents.

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house at 1331 S. 31st St. at 11:30 a.m. It was under control by noon.

A relative of the people who live there declined to comment Friday night but said the residents lost two pet sugar gliders, a type of opossum.

The house was built in 1890, according to Douglas County records. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription