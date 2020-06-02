The writer, a former Omaha chief of police, is president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska.
As a former law enforcement executive, I was appalled when I first watched the egregious actions of the officers involved in the arrest of George Lloyd. It was inconsistent with any law enforcement training, policy or procedure that I am familiar with regarding arrest techniques. The guidance on the use of force for police officers is established by state statute. In Nebraska it states that it is appropriate to use force when “immediately necessary to make a lawful arrest.” This principle has evolved from “minimum force necessary” to “reasonable amount of force necessary” to make a lawful arrest.
In my opinion, the arrest of George Lloyd did not meet any of the aforementioned criteria. Nor would it be necessary to escalate the use of force based on the amount of resistance that the officers were encountering.
It has always bothered me when there are reports of unarmed citizens, who are arrested for relatively minor offenses, and their encounters with police officers end up in death. These are not “deadly force encounters” where the officers are experiencing imminent danger or threats. And, unfortunately, the common narrative is that the victims are unarmed black men. The actions of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin were inhumane and repulsive.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, local law enforcement officials denounced the officer’s actions and the arrest. It is uncommon for a chief of police to be publicly critical of the actions of an officer in another agency, as inevitably your agency will experience a controversial officer-involved incident. However, Chief Todd Schmaderer was very forthright in his statement regarding the incident and he has managed the Omaha Police Department with the highest degree of integrity and accountability.
In the City of Omaha, we generally have very positive police-community relations, specifically within the minority communities. This is the result of 15 years of intentional efforts to reduce crime and violence and enhance the level of professionalism within the department. This relationship can be attributable to the efforts of the Empowerment Network and Omaha 360. The ongoing dialogue with the Omaha Police Department occurs on a weekly basis, and there are over 100 citizens present who meet with law enforcement officials to receive updates on events and activities, incidents and opportunities for civic engagement.
These efforts have established a foundation built on trust and mutual respect. This relationship is rather unique when compared to most urban communities in the United States of America. I have Urban League colleagues in Baltimore and St. Louis (Ferguson), Minneapolis, Louisville and Atlanta. To attempt to establish this type of relationship in the aftermath of an incident is difficult, if not impossible.
Unfortunately, we have experienced what started out as peaceful protests deteriorate into civil unrest. There has been destruction of property and vandalism, and most recently, the senseless death of James Scurlock.
I am old enough to recall the civil unrest of the 1960s, and I bear a firsthand account of having witnessed the riots that occurred in North Omaha, which was the result of a controversial officer-involved shooting incident. I have an indelible impression in my memory bank of a bus burning at the intersection of 24th and Lake Streets and buildings that had been set on fire throughout the 24th Street corridor.
Over 50 years later, there are still vacant lots that once held businesses, due to the disinvestment and lack of economic development. There are no winners when a community burns down, only losers, and North Minneapolis experienced what I witnessed a long time ago, and the trauma has lasted a lifetime. What makes it worse is that the chaos is often caused by provocateurs with no connection or real concern regarding the well-being of the community, and they arrive with the sole purpose of creating havoc.
Let’s not waste the years of hard work and dedication that it has taken to improve the quality of life for communities of color in the city of Omaha. It is OK to be angry and grieve, protest and demonstrate peacefully. However, it will take calmer heads to restore the peace and sanctity and a semblance of order in our city. We can do better than this; we must do better than this.
