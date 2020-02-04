The mic will remain open to the public after Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle backed off a proposal Tuesday to eliminate the “citizens’ comments” period from the board’s weekly meetings.

Several people spoke against the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting. The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter opposing it.

In the public comment period, near the beginning of each County Board meeting, people from the public may speak to the board for up to five minutes on topics that are not on that meeting’s agenda.

“You all cannot be everywhere all the time,” Omahan LaVon Stennis told the board. “You do not know all the things that are impacting the people whom you are elected to serve. Sometimes that comes from those of us who are in the community, who are closer to the problem, who are bringing matters to you that need to be addressed.”

Susan Gumm of Omaha said the public comment period “gives everyone opportunity to share information, share personal experiences, or simply give personal opinions on the issues that are important to them. Removing citizens’ comments will restrict citizens’ ability to speak.”

Boyle said he didn’t want to ditch the public comment period. He said that there was no support on the board for the idea, and that it was unlikely to get even one vote — even his own.

“I didn’t ask anybody to support it, because I knew nobody would have,” Boyle said. “I would not have voted for it.”

So why propose it? Boyle, who made a similar proposal last year with fellow board member Clare Duda but backed off it in the face of public criticism, said he is frustrated that board members aren’t allowed to respond during citizens’ comments. He said he wanted to force a discussion about that.

Duda, now the board chair, did not support the new proposal.

The Omaha City Council does not have an open public comment period. The Bellevue City Council in February 2019 voted to scrap its public comment period.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston has introduced a bill that would require that members of the public be allowed to speak at any meeting subject to the state’s Open Meetings Act. Albrecht said Tuesday that she wants to guarantee that local governing bodies have public comment periods. She said she has been told that members of the public aren’t being allowed to speak at some natural resources district board meetings.

“Give them a chance to say what they need to say,” Albrecht said.

Albrecht, a former Sarpy County Board and Papillion City Council member, said Papillion ended up with the nicest Walmart in the state because of concerns raised in long hours of public comment at City Council and Planning Board meetings.

Boyle said he will seek to amend Albrecht’s bill, LB 1167, to try to allow County Board members to respond more during public comment periods.

Albrecht welcomed his ideas.

“He can come down to the public hearing and testify,” she said.

